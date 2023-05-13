Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hubli Dharwad (C)Election Results 2023: Mahesh Tenginakai wins against Congress' Jagadish Shettar

    In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Shettar won from Hubli Dharwad Central constituency after defeating Congress' Mahesh Nalwad by a margin of 21,306 votes. He defeated Nalwad in the 2013 elections by a margin of 17,754 votes.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    BJP leader Mahesh Tenginakayi is leads with 89,853 votes against Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar. The Congress received as many as 54,922 votes. Initial trends revealed that the former Karnataka CM was leading in the constituency. Shettar was the 15th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013. He recently switched to the Congress after the BJP refused to give tickets to him and Laxman Savadi — a former deputy chief minister under the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP administration.

    They are both members of the Lingayat community, which was also believed to have a significant influence on the state's electoral outcomes.

    Channapatna Election Results 2023 LIVE: Its HD Kumaraswamy vs CP Yogeshwara in high-stakes battle

    Meanwhile, the Congress is trying to win its first election from the Lingayat-dominating constituency, which was created after delimitation in 2008. Mahesh Tenginakayi, the BJP's state general secretary from the district, has filed to run in his first election.

    Shiggaon Election Results 2023 LIVE: Will BJP's Basavaraj Bommai continue winning streak?

    Shettar was overwhelmingly chosen as the speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly in 2008, following the BJP's victory in the state's Assembly elections. He left this position, nevertheless, in 2009 to become the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in B.S. Yediyurappa's government.

    Several BJP MLAs from Yediyurappa camp asked for Shettar to succeed DV Sadananda Gowda as the CM in July 2012. The BJP High Command finally decided to appoint him as Chief Minister after much debate. He was sworn in on 12 July 2012.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
