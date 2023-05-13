Public accepted '40% commission govt' slogan: Sachin Pilot as Congress inches close to victory in Karnataka

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 13, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that the Karnataka public accepted the party's slogan of a '40% commission government.'  This acceptance served as a turning point in the state's assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fall short of victory, he said.

    Regarding Congress' progress during the vote-counting process, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan predicted that Congress will win Karnataka with a sizable majority.

    Pilot stated this while leading a protest march in Rajasthan against corruption and the leakage of government recruitment exam papers. "The people accepted the '40% commission government' slogan that we presented, which was a crucial issue to push BJP towards its defeat," Pilot added.

    Pilot began his 125-kilometer "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" from Ajmer to Jaipur on Thursday, and a significant number of supporters are accompanying him.

    Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday (May 13) said the party will come to power on its own by winning over 120 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly and claimed the visits of BJP brass led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no impact on the voters of the state.

    The former Karnataka CM was responding to his party surging ahead of the ruling BJP on a day when the votes polled for the May 10 elections in the state were being counted.

    Siddaramaih said the visits of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda have had no impact on the voters of Karnataka. 

    Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "Congress party will win by getting over 120 seats, it is still the initial stage, more rounds of counting have to be completed. So Congress will come to power by getting over 120 seats on its own strength."

    "I had been saying let Narendra Modi or Amit Shah or JP Nadda come how many ever times they want to the state (but) that will have no impact on the voters of Karnataka because people are fed up with BJP,  their corruption, maladministration and their anti-people politics," he said.

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
