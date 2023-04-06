Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

Candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies will be decided by the Congress party's high command only after the BJP list is out, sources said.

The Congress on Thursday released a second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka assembly election. The party has also allocated one seat for the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

Candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies will be decided by the Congress party's high command only after the BJP list is out, sources said.

Even though there are just 34 days left for the polling day, none of the dominant parties in the state have released the list of candidates for the entire 224 assembly constituencies.

This is the list of 42 candidates that the Congress is fielding

1. Nippani - Kakasaheb Patil

2. Gokak - Mahantesh Kadadi

3. Kittur - Babasaheb B. Patil

4. Soudatti Yallamma - Vishwas Vasanth Vaidya

5. Mudhola (SC) - Ramappa Balappa Thimmapura

6. Bilaragi - J. T. Patil

7. Badami- Bhimsen b. Chimmanakatti

8. Bagalkote - Hullappa Y. Meti

20.Sirsi-Bhimanna Naik

21.Yallapur-V.S.Patil

22.Kudligi ST-Dr.Srinivas M.T.

23. Molakalmuru-ST-N.Y. Gopalakrishna

24. Chitradurga-K.C. Virendra

25. Holalkere SC- Anjaneya H.

26. Chennagiri-Basavaraju Vs. Sivaganga

27. Theerthahalli-Kimmane Ratnakar

28. Udupi- Prasadraj Kanchan

29. Kadur-Anand KS

30. Tumkur Nagar-Iqbal Ahmed

31. Gubbi-SR Srinivas

32. Yelahanka- Kesava Rajanna B.

33. Yeshavantpur- S. Bairaj Gowda

34. Mahalakshmi Layout- Kesavamurthy

35. Padmanabha Nagar- V. Raghunath Naidu

36. Melukote- Sarvodaya Party's Darshan Puttannaiah

37. Mandya- P. Ravikumar

38. Krishnarajapet-B.L.Devaraj

39. Belur-B.Sivaram

40. Madikeri- Dr. Mantar Gowda

41. Chamundeshwari-Siddegowda

42. Kollegala SC Reserve- A.R. Krishnamurthy