Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates
Candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies will be decided by the Congress party's high command only after the BJP list is out, sources said.
The Congress on Thursday released a second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka assembly election. The party has also allocated one seat for the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.
Candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies will be decided by the Congress party's high command only after the BJP list is out, sources said.
Even though there are just 34 days left for the polling day, none of the dominant parties in the state have released the list of candidates for the entire 224 assembly constituencies.
This is the list of 42 candidates that the Congress is fielding
1. Nippani - Kakasaheb Patil
2. Gokak - Mahantesh Kadadi
3. Kittur - Babasaheb B. Patil
4. Soudatti Yallamma - Vishwas Vasanth Vaidya
5. Mudhola (SC) - Ramappa Balappa Thimmapura
6. Bilaragi - J. T. Patil
7. Badami- Bhimsen b. Chimmanakatti
8. Bagalkote - Hullappa Y. Meti
20.Sirsi-Bhimanna Naik
21.Yallapur-V.S.Patil
22.Kudligi ST-Dr.Srinivas M.T.
23. Molakalmuru-ST-N.Y. Gopalakrishna
24. Chitradurga-K.C. Virendra
25. Holalkere SC- Anjaneya H.
26. Chennagiri-Basavaraju Vs. Sivaganga
27. Theerthahalli-Kimmane Ratnakar
28. Udupi- Prasadraj Kanchan
29. Kadur-Anand KS
30. Tumkur Nagar-Iqbal Ahmed
31. Gubbi-SR Srinivas
32. Yelahanka- Kesava Rajanna B.
33. Yeshavantpur- S. Bairaj Gowda
34. Mahalakshmi Layout- Kesavamurthy
35. Padmanabha Nagar- V. Raghunath Naidu
36. Melukote- Sarvodaya Party's Darshan Puttannaiah
37. Mandya- P. Ravikumar
38. Krishnarajapet-B.L.Devaraj
39. Belur-B.Sivaram
40. Madikeri- Dr. Mantar Gowda
41. Chamundeshwari-Siddegowda
42. Kollegala SC Reserve- A.R. Krishnamurthy