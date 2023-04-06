Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

    Candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies will be decided by the Congress party's high command only after the BJP list is out, sources said.

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    The Congress on Thursday released a second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka assembly election. The party has also allocated one seat for the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

    Even though there are just 34 days left for the polling day, none of the dominant parties in the state have released the list of candidates for the entire 224 assembly constituencies. 

    This is the list of 42 candidates that the Congress is fielding

    1. Nippani - Kakasaheb Patil
    2. Gokak - Mahantesh Kadadi
    3. Kittur - Babasaheb B. Patil
    4. Soudatti Yallamma - Vishwas Vasanth Vaidya
    5. Mudhola (SC) - Ramappa Balappa Thimmapura
    6. Bilaragi - J. T. Patil
    7. Badami- Bhimsen b. Chimmanakatti
    8. Bagalkote - Hullappa Y. Meti
    20.Sirsi-Bhimanna Naik
    21.Yallapur-V.S.Patil
    22.Kudligi ST-Dr.Srinivas M.T.
    23. Molakalmuru-ST-N.Y. Gopalakrishna
    24. Chitradurga-K.C. Virendra 
    25. Holalkere SC- Anjaneya H.
    26. Chennagiri-Basavaraju Vs. Sivaganga
    27. Theerthahalli-Kimmane Ratnakar
    28. Udupi- Prasadraj Kanchan
    29. Kadur-Anand KS
    30. Tumkur Nagar-Iqbal Ahmed
    31. Gubbi-SR Srinivas
    32. Yelahanka- Kesava Rajanna B.
    33. Yeshavantpur- S. Bairaj Gowda
    34. Mahalakshmi Layout- Kesavamurthy
    35. Padmanabha Nagar- V. Raghunath Naidu
    36. Melukote- Sarvodaya Party's Darshan Puttannaiah
    37. Mandya- P. Ravikumar
    38. Krishnarajapet-B.L.Devaraj
    39. Belur-B.Sivaram
    40. Madikeri- Dr. Mantar Gowda
    41. Chamundeshwari-Siddegowda
    42. Kollegala SC Reserve- A.R. Krishnamurthy

