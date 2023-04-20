Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

Karnataka Election 2023: Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road shows."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (April 20) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound state. CM Bommai also said the Prime Minister's campaign program is being finalized.

Karnataka would go to polls on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13. PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40-star campaigners for the elections.

The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.

Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been included. Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.