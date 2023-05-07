Karnataka Election 2023: Chidambaram slams BJP for equating Bajrang Dal with 'Bajrangbali'

Karnataka Election 2023: P Chidambaram slammed the BJP for its criticism and questioned the linking of Bajrang Dal with 'Bajrangbali,' asking how this "magical transformation" could be justified.

In the midst of the "Bajrang Dal" controversy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed on Sunday that his party's Karnataka election platform did not indicate that the group will be banned, but instead vowed "decisive action" within the law as a message to other organisations that engage in hate-mongering.

He slammed the BJP for its criticism and questioned the linking of Bajrang Dal with 'Bajrangbali,' asking how this "magical transformation" could be justified.

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, Chidamabram expressed confidence that the people of the state will vote wisely, stating that the choice is stark because Karnataka could become a model of a liberal, democratic, plural, tolerant, and progressive state, or an inward-looking, majoritarian, intolerant, and regressive state.

"We must prevent the BJP from winning in Karnataka and using the victory to launch forays into neighbouring states for the sake of democracy and the future of Karnataka," he added.

When asked about the BJP's promise to adopt the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and establish the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, the former home minister stated that both topics had the potential to divide society and spark social unrest.

"We have seen what happened in some northern and northern-eastern states. I believe the people of Karnataka have learned their lesson and will reject the BJP's election proposals or promises," Chidambaram told PTI.

Speaking abut the controversy over the manifesto, Chidambaram said the Congress’ manifesto did not say that “we will ban the Bajrang Dal”. ”Please read the two sentences again.There is a reference to two organisations that use extreme language and indulge in extreme actions. The Congress warned all organisations that indulge in hate-mongering,” Chidambaram said.

"Under the statute, the Congress promised 'decisive action'. Additionally, according to the legislation, banning an organisation is a legal procedure. How Bajrang Dal became Bajrangbali has always baffled me," the previous home minister said.

The Congress, in its election manifesto for the Karnataka polls, said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.

Chidambaram, a key campaigner for the Congress in the election, said he senses a desire for change in the state. "Because I am not a Karnataka resident, I am unable to conduct a micro-analysis and predict the number of seats that the Congress is likely to win." When asked how many seats the Congress is anticipated to win, he stated, "My senior colleagues in the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority of the seats."

(With PTI inputs)