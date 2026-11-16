Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge defends the Mekedatu dam project, claiming it complies with legal orders. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu faces water shortages, prompting political calls for the Union Government to intervene in the ongoing dispute.

Karnataka Defends Mekedatu Dam Amid Ongoing Tamil Nadu Objections

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Amid continuous objections from Tamil Nadu over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended the project, saying it would benefit both states and that Karnataka was neither taking Tamil Nadu's share of water nor violating any Supreme Court or water-sharing tribunal orders.

Responding to questions on the project and Tamil Nadu's opposition, Kharge said Karnataka was committed to acting within the framework of the law. “We should do only what is right as per the law, isn't it? We are not taking their share of water, nor are we violating whatever order has been given in the Supreme Court or in the water-sharing tribunal. So, this is more beneficial to them, and we also need it,” he said.

Kharge also said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay twice for discussions on the project. “DK Shivakumar has invited the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister twice to discuss this as well. They are still examining it. So, whether it is in Tamil Nadu or in Karnataka, whether they are Congress, BJP, or any other party, they will do whatever is needed to protect their own state's interests. There is nothing wrong with it,” Kharge added.

The Mekedatu project involves the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in Karnataka and has been a long-standing inter-state water dispute, with Tamil Nadu raising objections over its potential implications for the state's share of Cauvery water. The remarks come amid renewed political exchanges over the project, with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Monday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Cauvery water dispute and ensure that no approval is granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent.

In a post on X, Tagore shared key points from a detailed letter addressed to the Prime Minister, raising concerns over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the project at an event in Mysuru on November 13, which was attended by the Prime Minister. Expressing concern over Shivakumar's remarks and the Prime Minister's response, Tagore wrote, "On November 13, in the presence of the Prime Minister in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that 'no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, and the Union Government should grant final approval'. The Prime Minister's silence in response to this statement has caused great shock and raised doubts among the people of Tamil Nadu. The Union Government must act neutrally in accordance with the principles of federalism."

Citing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award of 2007 and the Supreme Court judgment of 2018, Tagore said Tamil Nadu was entitled to 404.25 TMC of water in normal years, including 177.25 TMC to be released by Karnataka annually as per the monthly schedule. He also referred to the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti's reply in Parliament on July 27, 2026, stating that the consent of lower riparian states was not required, and said he had subsequently submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

Tagore further alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly violated orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). "In the last five months alone (July to November 2026), Karnataka has repeatedly violated at least six orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka ignored orders directing it to release 3,500 cusecs, 12,000 cusecs, 9,000 cusecs, 6,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs of water. It has also kept pending 16.895 TMC of water that was due to be released by November 4," he said. Highlighting the impact of the water shortage on farmers and people in Tamil Nadu, he said, "Due to Karnataka's repeated violations, Kuruvai and Samba cultivation in the Cauvery delta districts have been severely affected, leaving farmers in distress. The Cauvery is the lifeline for irrigation of 30 lakh acres of agricultural land and drinking water supply to five crore people across 20 districts."