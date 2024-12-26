BREAKING: Karnataka declares holiday on December 27 as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Karnataka declared December 27 a holiday and announced seven days of mourning for former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, he succumbed to a prolonged illness. National mourning was also declared, with tributes pouring in.

Karnataka declares holiday on December 27 as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 11:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

In a solemn tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Karnataka government has announced a state holiday tomorrow, December 27. The state has also declared seven days of mourning to honour the leader, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday evening. 

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was battling a prolonged illness, was admitted to the emergency department at AIIMS in Delhi earlier today. According to an official bulletin released by the hospital, he was admitted at 8:06 PM and succumbed to his condition at 9:51 PM, despite efforts by the medical team. 

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL statement from AIIMS on former PM Manmohan Singh's death

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a formal order declaring the holiday and the mourning period. All schools, colleges, government offices, and banks in Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow. The state will also observe restrictions on public celebrations during the mourning period, with the national flag flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.  

The central government has followed suit by cancelling all official programs scheduled for tomorrow. A seven-day national mourning has been declared, and a cabinet meeting will convene tomorrow at 11 AM to finalize arrangements for Dr Singh's funeral. He will be cremated with full state honours. 

'One of the most distinguished leaders': PM Modi, other leaders condole Manmohan Singh's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief in a heartfelt tweet. "Dr. Manmohan Singh ji and I interacted regularly when he was the Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We had wide-ranging discussions on governance. I always remembered his wisdom and humility. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this moment of grief," he wrote.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and played a pivotal role in the country’s economic reforms, particularly the 1991 liberalization policies. Renowned for his intellect and integrity, he leaves behind an enduring legacy as one of India’s most respected statesmen. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Padma Vibhushan to global recognitions: List of Manmohan Singh's awards, honours and high-profile roles dmn

From Padma Vibhushan to global recognitions: List of Manmohan Singh's awards, honours and high-profile roles

Architects of modern Congress: A look into Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's political synergy shk

Architects of modern Congress: A look into Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi's political synergy

Manmohan Singh passes away: How much wealth did former PM leave behind? Take a look at his net worth gcw

Manmohan Singh passes away: How much wealth did former PM leave behind? Take a look at his net worth

BREAKING: Manmohan Singh dies at 92: 7-day national mourning declared in tribute of former PM

Manmohan Singh dies at 92: 7-day national mourning declared in tribute of former PM

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL AIIMS statement on Former PM Manmohan Singh's death gcw

'Sudden loss of consciousness': Read FULL statement from AIIMS on former PM Manmohan Singh's death

Recent Stories

GameStop Stock Surges To Six-Month High As Roaring Kitty’s ‘Christmas Present’ Sparks Retail Buzz

GameStop Stock Surges To Six-Month High As Roaring Kitty’s ‘Christmas Present’ Sparks Retail Buzz

Odyssey Marine Stock Rallies After Firm Discloses JV Formation, Funding, Debt Maturity Extension: Retail’s Jubilant

Odyssey Marine Stock Rallies After Firm Discloses JV Formation, Funding, Debt Maturity Extension: Retail’s Jubilant

Manmohan Singh passes away: 7 top quotes by the former Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh passes away: 7 top quotes by the former Prime Minister

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

WISA Technologies Stock Jumps On CompuSystems Acquisition Amid Rebranding: Retail Turns Bullish

WISA Technologies Stock Jumps On CompuSystems Acquisition Amid Rebranding: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon