BREAKING: Karnataka declares holiday on December 27 as former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

Karnataka declared December 27 a holiday and announced seven days of mourning for former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, he succumbed to a prolonged illness. National mourning was also declared, with tributes pouring in.

In a solemn tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Karnataka government has announced a state holiday tomorrow, December 27. The state has also declared seven days of mourning to honour the leader, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday evening.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was battling a prolonged illness, was admitted to the emergency department at AIIMS in Delhi earlier today. According to an official bulletin released by the hospital, he was admitted at 8:06 PM and succumbed to his condition at 9:51 PM, despite efforts by the medical team.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a formal order declaring the holiday and the mourning period. All schools, colleges, government offices, and banks in Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow. The state will also observe restrictions on public celebrations during the mourning period, with the national flag flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

The central government has followed suit by cancelling all official programs scheduled for tomorrow. A seven-day national mourning has been declared, and a cabinet meeting will convene tomorrow at 11 AM to finalize arrangements for Dr Singh's funeral. He will be cremated with full state honours.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief in a heartfelt tweet. "Dr. Manmohan Singh ji and I interacted regularly when he was the Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We had wide-ranging discussions on governance. I always remembered his wisdom and humility. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and admirers in this moment of grief," he wrote.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and played a pivotal role in the country’s economic reforms, particularly the 1991 liberalization policies. Renowned for his intellect and integrity, he leaves behind an enduring legacy as one of India’s most respected statesmen.

