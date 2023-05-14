Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

Ahead of the CLP meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the meeting will be held today and will hand over the report to the high command after which the high command will take its time to declare the name of the CM.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has the support of as many as 68 MLAs while veteran party leader Siddaramaiah is backed by 59 legislators in the race for next Karnataka Chief Minister. It is reportedly said that G Parameshwara has got the support of 8 MLAs, reports said.

"People of Karnataka have rejected BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our manifesto after we form our cabinet," Kharge said.

On Saturday, the Congress made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

Even though the Congress managed to put up a united front before the elections, it faces an uphill task of sustaining that unity as the process of the CLP leader's selection gets underway. Factional wars have undermined party unity and prospects in various states, more recently in Punjab.

A similar situation is worrying the party in Rajasthan, where former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is holding a foot march against his own government over alleged inaction on corruption during former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's rule.