Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad attacked the RSS, questioning its transparency and demanding disclosure of its membership and funding. He supported Priyank Kharge's letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the same issue.

Congress leader challenges RSS transparency

Karnataka Congress president BK Hariprasad on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioned its transparency while demanding a disclosure of its membership and sources of funding.

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Speaking on the recent remarks made by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge regarding the RSS organisation, Hariprasad stated that the questions were raised within the legal framework. "Priyank Kharge and the Home Minister have raised this question within the framework of the Constitution. Not respecting the national tricolour amounts to an act against the nation. Not respecting the Constitution is also an act against the nation," Hariprasad told reporters here.

'Disclose membership and funding'

The KPCC chief further challenged the RSS to reveal its internal details, questioning its status as a non-governmental organisation (NGO). "Provide details of who all are members of the organisation. You call it the world's largest NGO; then shouldn't you also disclose who its members are?" he asked.

Raising concerns regarding the Sangh's financial dealings, Hariprasad sought accountability on how its resources are utilised. "Where does the money for this wealthy organisation come from? How is that money being used? Is it being used for public service or for your own benefit? Asking for these accounts and details is entirely within the provisions of the Constitution," the Congress leader added.

Kharge's constitutional questions to RSS chief

Hariprasad's remarks came after Priyank Kharge on Monday said that he had raised legal and constitutional questions in his letter addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that should be answered.

"I am very clear. I have raised some legal issues, and I have asked some Constitutional questions. Let Mr Mohan Bhagwat answer, let the RSS answer. Why should I answer? They are the ones who are not registered. Why are they not getting registered--how can I answer this?" Kharge said.

Kharge sought clarity on RSS' legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation marks 100 years of its existence.

In his open letter, Kharge said an organisation that claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad has a significant. presence in public life and, therefore, must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance".

Bhagwat dismisses demands as 'political gimmicks'

As calls for transparency from RSS spark a political row, Bhagwat said that he doesn't need to respond to demands made by Kharge. He added that the Sangh was used to such "political gimmicks". Bhagwat argued that the Hindu religion was also not registered. He was responding to a question at an event about the Karnataka government's charge of RSS' activities being "secretive", demanding that it get registered. (ANI)