Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited ailing Congress MLA K Shadakshari in Delhi. He also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and PM Narendra Modi to discuss the state's development, seeking the Centre's support for Karnataka's aspirations.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday visited Congress MLA K Shadakshari, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, and enquired about his health.

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In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "I visited K Shadakshari, the MLA from Tiptur, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi due to illness, and inquired about his health." Expressing his wishes for the recovery, he added, "I pray that he recovers swiftly and returns to public service in complete good health at the earliest."

Shivakumar meets Union Finance Minister

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday at her office in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the office of FM Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Shri DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar), Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, Hon'ble Minister, Government of Karnataka, called on Smt @nsitharaman. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri D. K. Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) and Hon'ble Minister of Government of Karnataka Shri Krishna Byre Gowda met Smt @nsitharaman."

Meeting with PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the PMO shared pictures of Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar gifting the sculpture of a deity to PM Modi and captioned the post, "Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @DKShivakumar met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Meanwhile, CM Shivakumar noted that the duo discussed Karnataka's development and sought the Centre's support for helping fulfil the state's aspirations.

In a post on X, the CM called the talks "constructive" and reaffirmed committment to accelerating the state's development, expressing optimism towards working with the Centre for building a "stronger Karnataka." "Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru in New Delhi today for the first time after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We had a constructive discussion on Karnataka's development priorities, including infrastructure, investment, urban mobility, irrigation, innovation, and welfare initiatives that directly impact the lives of our people," he wrote. (ANI)