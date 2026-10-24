Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has urged the MEA to repatriate over 600 pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia following the suspension of flights due to the escalating security situation, as many face severe hardships and lack basic necessities.

Karnataka CM Appeals for Stranded Pilgrims

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought urgent intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs for the safe and early repatriation of over 600 Umrah pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia. In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, dated 23.10.2026, the Chief Minister said the pilgrims are stranded following the suspension of return flights to Bengaluru and other parts of India amid the escalating security situation in the Middle East.

"The Chairman of the Karnataka State Haj Committee and his team, who recently visited the holy cities, have also reported that several pilgrims are facing severe hardship due to the disruption of air services. Many have exhausted their financial resources and are struggling to meet basic needs, including food and accommodation," Shivakumar wrote. He added that reports indicate hotels are asking pilgrims to vacate their rooms, leaving many, including elderly persons, women and children, in a particularly vulnerable situation. Temporary assistance being extended by Indian and Karnataka voluntary organisations in the region is insufficient to meet the needs of all those affected.

Emergency Requests to Government

In view of the humanitarian urgency, the Chief Minister requested immediate intervention to ensure that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah coordinate with the concerned Saudi Arabian authorities, airlines and other relevant agencies to assess the situation and make urgent arrangements for the safe return of the stranded pilgrims. "The Ministry may also kindly facilitate special flights, wherever necessary, in coordination with the concerned authorities, and ensure that adequate interim assistance is extended to the pilgrims until their return," the letter stated. Given the vulnerability of those stranded, Shivakumar requested the Ministry to accord the matter the highest priority and initiate necessary steps without delay.

Latest Security Advisory from Indian Embassy

Update/Advisory 23 October 2026, 1700 hrs. One Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on 21 October. The Embassy is in touch with his family and is extending all necessary assistance to facilitate the transportation of his mortal remains to India.

Among the two Indian nationals injured in the Dammam airport attack, one person was discharged on Oct 22 and the other is expected to be discharged today from the hospital.

One Indian national who was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field in Eastern Province was discharged from the hospital on Oct 22.

Among the Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh Airport on 10 October, two are currently receiving treatment in the ICU, while two others remain in the normal ward. Seven injured Indian nationals have been discharged from the hospital to date. One Indian national had unfortunately lost his life in the attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh on 12 October.

We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured.

The Indian community is urged to take due precautions and abide by Saudi laws especially those relating to not taking or sharing photos or videos of interceptions, impact sites etc. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that among the Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh Airport on 10 October, two are currently receiving treatment in the ICU, while two others remain in the normal ward. "Seven injured Indian nationals have been discharged from the hospital to date. One Indian national had unfortunately lost his life in the attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh on 12 October," the Embassy said. The embassy also urged the Indian community to take due precautions and abide by Saudi laws, especially those relating to not taking or sharing photos or videos of interceptions, impact sites, etc. (ANI)