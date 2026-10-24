Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar has sanctioned the prosecution of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar for his role in the KPSC recruitment scam, as the government vows zero tolerance toward corruption affecting the state's public hiring system.

Karnataka CM Sanctions Prosecution of IAS Officer

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday issued prosecution sanction against IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in the case related to corruption and large-scale irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment examination. In a post on X, Shivakumar said the government had taken a serious view of corruption affecting the credibility of the public recruitment system and reiterated its commitment to transparency and integrity in governance.

He said, “No Room for Corruption, No Protection for the Guilty. Permission has been granted to prosecute IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in a corruption case related to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam. Our government will not tolerate any actions that toy with the future of the youth.” Emphasising the government's stand on corruption and accountability in administration, Shivakumar said there would be no leniency for actions that undermine public trust in the recruitment process. “The government has taken a serious view of corruption that undermines the credibility of the public recruitment system. Prioritizing transparency and integrity in governance is our commitment. There is no room for corruption in our government, and no leniency for actions that cast a shadow on administration,” he added.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

The sanction paves the way for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a chargesheet and prosecute the suspended officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions. Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, was serving as Controller of Examinations at KPSC between January 2024 and March 2026. He was arrested on August 29 this year for allegedly leaking question papers of the KPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment exam.

Details of the Recruitment Scam

According to the CID investigation, Gangwar allegedly leaked the question papers of the competitive examination held on January 8 and 9, 2026, for 400 posts of Veterinary Officers, to at least 10 candidates who eventually figured in the top 20 rank list. The final list was announced on July 17, 2026. The agency found that aspirants were charged between Rs. 20 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh per paper. The money was allegedly collected through middleman Basavaraj Kannale, who was arrested on August 30. Kannale allegedly collected money through Om Lakshmi Souharda Co-operative Society, Bidar, and used it to purchase gold jewellery worth Rs. 54 lakh, pay Rs. 11 lakh for air tickets for Gangwar, and arrange logistics for candidates.

Investigators alleged that selected candidates were taken to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, provided with the leaked question paper and made to memorise answers under Kannale's supervision. On the exam day, they were transported to centres in vehicles arranged by the accused. Both Gangwar and Kannale have been booked under Section 318(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and breach of trust and Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means of Recruitment) Act, 2023. The ED is also probing money laundering charges.

The CID had approached the state government for sanction under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which mandates government sanction to prosecute state officers. A Bengaluru court had earlier rejected Gangwar's bail plea, noting prima facie material showing a money trail and risk of evidence tampering, including destruction of a Xiaomi tablet used in the offence. The government had also indicated it is exploring legal options to shut down KPSC itself following widespread irregularities, with CM Shivakumar stating that the chairman and other officials are under the scanner. The CID is due to file its chargesheet by November 26, within 90 days of the first arrest.