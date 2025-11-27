Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi says the party high command will resolve the CM-DCM leadership dispute, as supporters chant slogans for him to be the next CM. CM Siddaramaiah stated he is ready to visit Delhi if summoned by the high command.

Amid the continuing leadership dispute in the Karnataka Congress, state minister Satish Jarkiholi said on Thursday that party workers have urged the high command to step in and settle the matter. Earlier in the day, Jarkiholi was greeted by supporters chanting slogans in his favour to become the next Chief Minister.

"Everyone has requested to resolve this CM-DCM matter. It will get resolved soon," Satish Jarkiholi told ANI. Earlier today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would visit Delhi if the party high command called him. This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that a decision regarding the speculated tussle in the state will be made after a discussion among the high command, CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

"If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi," Siddaramaiah told reporters. The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

CM Announces Crop Damage Relief

However, it was business as usual for the Chief Minister, who steered clear of remarks on the CM post during his press conference in Bengaluru. He instead announced a relief package of Rs 1,033 crore for crop damage across 14 lakh hectares due to excessive rainfall in the state. Karnataka CM said, "This time, the state has received excessive rainfall. Crops have been damaged in about 14 lakh hectares. Compensation must be given to farmers. I had visited districts like Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and a few others, where damage to maize, sugarcane, and tur is severe. We appealed to the Central Government, and they will send a Central team here. We are hopeful that they will provide compensation. Financial assistance will be given for 17 lakh hectares."

"If it is irrigated land, Rs 25,500 per hectare will be given. If it is multi-crop land, Rs 31,000 per hectare will be provided. The State Government is providing Rs 1,033 crore for a total of 14 lakh hectares. This programme is being launched today, under which the total number of beneficiaries covered is 14,24,124. The State Government is providing Rs 1,033 crore for a total of 14 lakh hectares," he added.

High Command to Mediate

Earlier today, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the decision regarding the CM post will be a collective one.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said that he will discuss the matter with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge if he calls him for a meeting. Speaking to ANI, HK Patil said, "If he calls, we will sit and discuss with him. Wherever high command calls, we will have to go." (ANI)