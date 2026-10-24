CM D K Shivakumar relaunched the Golden Chariot luxury train to boost Karnataka tourism, featuring new itineraries and improved amenities to attract domestic and international travelers while fostering local employment opportunities.

Karnataka Government Relaunches Golden Chariot

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday flagged off the Golden Chariot luxury tourist train for the 2026–27 season, marking the relaunch of the five-night, six-day ‘Pride of Karnataka’ tour, and said the state government was working to promote tourism and generate employment opportunities.

Speaking to reporters here at the flag-off ceremony, CM Shivakumar said the train had been given a new look and its routes had been redesigned to showcase Karnataka’s cultural heritage, wildlife, natural beauty and historical destinations.

New Tour Itineraries and Objectives

"The ‘Pride of Karnataka’ tour covers destinations including Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru and Hampi, offering travellers luxury accommodation and other amenities, including spa facilities and catering services. Today, we have restarted our Golden Chariot. This is what they call a journey of Karnataka. Three new routes have been finalised,” CM Shivakumar said.

He said, "The government had also planned two other tourism itineraries, ‘Jewel of the South’ and ‘Glimpses of Karnataka’, to showcase destinations across southern India and North Karnataka, respectively".

"The ‘Jewel of the South’ itinerary will cover destinations including Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chettinad, while ‘Glimpses of Karnataka’ will focus on heritage destinations such as Hampi, Belur and Halebidu", he said.

The Chief Minister said the initiative was aimed at attracting domestic and international tourists while providing opportunities for people to explore the state's historical and cultural wealth. “It is our bounden duty to present our Karnataka in a proper way. The entire country, globally, and the local Kannadigas, as well as people from all over Karnataka, should visit all the places and enjoy the history of Karnataka. The culture and history of Karnataka is a nation's pride,” he said.

Shivakumar added that "tourism could create employment opportunities and generate income for local communities. He urged the media to promote the initiative and help ensure that the service remained financially sustainable". The Chief Minister also said the government intended to explore ways to make such tourism facilities accessible to ordinary travellers.

Assisting Stranded Kannadigas in Saudi Arabia

Separately, CM Shivakumar said the Karnataka government was in touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the safe return of Kannadigas stranded in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions. He said he had contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and that the state government, Karnataka Bhavan and the Minority Welfare Department were coordinating efforts to assist those affected.

"We have already opened a helpline for those stuck in Saudi, no one needs to panic. The central government, the External Affairs Ministry, and people outside the country are all in touch. Our government is working on it,” he said.

Shivakumar added that arrangements were being made jointly by the state and Central governments to bring the stranded people back safely. He said the government had information about those who had officially registered their travel through the state, while the helpline was intended to help identify and assist others who might also require support.