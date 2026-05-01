Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any decision on changing the Karnataka CM will be a collective one made by the high command (himself, Sonia, and Rahul Gandhi). He stressed their consultative process and urged against speculation amid the ongoing leadership tussle.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday clarified that any decision regarding a possible change in Karnataka Chief Minister will be taken collectively by the party's high command, comprising himself, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

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Speaking to the media, Kharge said, "They said there's a talk of change every day. Let me clarify, the decision will be made by all three of us together: myself as AICC President, Sonia Gandhi as CPP Chairperson, and Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition."

High Command's Collective Process

He emphasised that the Congress high command follows a structured consultative process involving senior leadership before arriving at any conclusion on key organisational and political matters. "I always emphasise our collective decision-making process, yet you often spin it as if Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi aren't involved. That's not the case. Within the High Command, we hold extensive discussions and consult with other senior leaders, carefully weighing the potential outcomes before taking any action. Once we've set a date, we will reach a final decision together. As of now, no date has been finalised, so it's premature to speculate on any changes," he added.

Kharge further stated that once a decision is taken, it will be in the best interest of Karnataka and urged everyone to respect the final call of the party leadership. "I urge you to report the facts: we are committed to our word, and any decision made will prioritise the state's interests. Everyone must respect the High Command's final decision," he asserted.

Leadership Tussle in Karnataka Congress

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge had said that the Congress high command is expected to soon resolve the leadership uncertainty in Karnataka, either by allowing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue in office or by approving a cabinet reshuffle, depending on the organisational assessment.

The Congress government in Karnataka has been witnessing internal differences over leadership-sharing arrangements, particularly between supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Sections within the party have been demanding that Shivakumar be made Chief Minister for the remaining term, citing an alleged 2023 "power-sharing agreement".

The leadership tussle has led to multiple rounds of discussions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in an effort to avoid escalation and maintain stability within the state government. The issue gained momentum after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term in November last year.

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also seen as a key figure in the internal leadership dynamics within the Karnataka Congress unit.

(ANI)