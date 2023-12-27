Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha faces FIR for using derogatory words against CM Siddaramaiah

    BJP MP Pratap Simha sparked controversy for using derogatory language against CM Siddaramaiah at a Hanuman Jayanti event, leading to an FIR against him. Congress leaders and activists protested outside his office, demanding legal action. Village President BJ Vijayakumar lodged a complaint citing communal tension concerns. An FIR under IPC sections 504 and 153 has been filed at Devaraj police station.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    BJP MP Pratap Simha finds himself amid controversy as an FIR has been lodged against him for using derogatory language aimed at CM Siddaramaiah. The incident occurred during his statement at the Hanuman Jayanti event in Hunsur, where he referred to the CM as 'lazy Siddha.'

    In response to this, Congress leaders and activists staged an abrupt protest outside Pratap Simha's office, led by Village President BJ Vijayakumar and KPCC Spokesman M. Lakshman. The demonstrators demanded the registration of an FIR against the MP, resorting to tire burning and road blockades. Their protest ceased only after assurances were made regarding the filing of an FIR against Simha.

    The Village President, B.J. Vijayakumar, formally lodged a written complaint, citing concerns about ongoing attempts to incite communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims. As a result, an FIR under IPC sections 504 and 153 of 1860 has been filed against MP Pratap Simha at the Devaraj police station.

