Karnataka: BIG twist in Bailahongal assault case, villagers accuse woman of fabricating story

Tensions rise in a Bailahongala village as villagers refute a woman's allegations of indecency, leading to her brief detention by police. Panchayat members denounce her claims, citing provision of essential services and alleging financial motives. Community members offer cooperation but criticize attempts to extract additional payments. A letter surfaces, indicating a mutual resolution attempt amid ongoing police inquiries.

A recent case in a village within Bailahongala taluk has seen a surprising twist. During a police visit to the village last Wednesday, tensions escalated as villagers turned against a woman involved in the incident, leaving authorities perplexed.

Accusations have surfaced from both villagers and panchayat members, vehemently denying the allegations made by the woman regarding an alleged indecent act in the village. The police had responded to the woman's claim of finding her in a compromising state related to a land issue, prompting an on-site investigation. However, the situation grew chaotic as most villagers accused the woman, leading to her temporary detention by the police.



Gram Panchayat members present at the scene labelled the accusations as entirely baseless. They clarified that the Panchayat had diligently provided essential services like roads, water, and electricity to houses built on land sold two decades ago. The claims made by the woman were vehemently refuted, with the Panchayat asserting the village's reverence for women and branding the accusations as motivated by a desire for financial gain.



Community members have expressed their willingness to provide transparent information about the case, emphasizing their readiness to cooperate with inquiries. They voiced dissatisfaction over what they perceive as attempts to intimidate landowners into paying additional sums by threatening legal action.

Notably, amidst the police investigation into the alleged assault, the woman who complained penned a letter to the Bailahongal station. The letter, dated the 21st of November, 2023, detailed an agreement between both parties to cease complaints and halt further investigations, underscoring a mutual resolution attempt