Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: BIG twist in Bailahongal assault case, villagers accuse woman of fabricating story

    Tensions rise in a Bailahongala village as villagers refute a woman's allegations of indecency, leading to her brief detention by police. Panchayat members denounce her claims, citing provision of essential services and alleging financial motives. Community members offer cooperation but criticize attempts to extract additional payments. A letter surfaces, indicating a mutual resolution attempt amid ongoing police inquiries.

    Karnataka: BIG twist in Bailahongal assault case, villagers accuse woman of fabricating story vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    A recent case in a village within Bailahongala taluk has seen a surprising twist. During a police visit to the village last Wednesday, tensions escalated as villagers turned against a woman involved in the incident, leaving authorities perplexed.

    Accusations have surfaced from both villagers and panchayat members, vehemently denying the allegations made by the woman regarding an alleged indecent act in the village. The police had responded to the woman's claim of finding her in a compromising state related to a land issue, prompting an on-site investigation. However, the situation grew chaotic as most villagers accused the woman, leading to her temporary detention by the police.

    'They grabbed my hair...': Woman claims she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute at Belagavi

    Gram Panchayat members present at the scene labelled the accusations as entirely baseless. They clarified that the Panchayat had diligently provided essential services like roads, water, and electricity to houses built on land sold two decades ago. The claims made by the woman were vehemently refuted, with the Panchayat asserting the village's reverence for women and branding the accusations as motivated by a desire for financial gain.

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers

    Community members have expressed their willingness to provide transparent information about the case, emphasizing their readiness to cooperate with inquiries. They voiced dissatisfaction over what they perceive as attempts to intimidate landowners into paying additional sums by threatening legal action.

    Notably, amidst the police investigation into the alleged assault, the woman who complained penned a letter to the Bailahongal station. The letter, dated the 21st of November, 2023, detailed an agreement between both parties to cease complaints and halt further investigations, underscoring a mutual resolution attempt

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jagan Mohan Reddy sister YS Sharmila joins Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Who was Divya Pahuja, the 27-year-old model who was shot dead at Gurugram hotel?

    Who was Divya Pahuja, the 27-year-old model who was shot dead at Gurugram hotel?

    Kerala: Dancer-actress Shobana faces flak on social media for attending PM Modi's Thrissur event anr

    Kerala: Dancer-actress Shobana faces flak on social media for attending PM Modi's Thrissur event

    Anticipation mounts as Ayodhya's Ram temple reveal grand features ahead of consecration AJR

    Anticipation mounts as Ayodhya's Ram temple reveal grand features ahead of consecration

    ED raids residences of Haryana Congress MLA, former INLD MLA in money laundering case AJR

    ED raids residences of Haryana Congress MLA, former INLD MLA in money laundering case

    Recent Stories

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple gets trolled for their wedding attire RBA

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple gets trolled for their wedding attire

    Jagan Mohan Reddy sister YS Sharmila joins Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Who was Divya Pahuja, the 27-year-old model who was shot dead at Gurugram hotel?

    Who was Divya Pahuja, the 27-year-old model who was shot dead at Gurugram hotel?

    Kerala: Dancer-actress Shobana faces flak on social media for attending PM Modi's Thrissur event anr

    Kerala: Dancer-actress Shobana faces flak on social media for attending PM Modi's Thrissur event

    Video Aamir Khan peck on ex-wife Kiran Rao cheek at daughter Ira Khan wedding netizens react

    Video: Aamir Khan’s peck on ex-wife Kiran Rao’s cheek at daughter Ira Khan’s wedding; netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon