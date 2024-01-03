Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers

    In Belagavi, Karnataka, an Anganwadi teacher's nose was cut off in Basurte village, sparking concern over cruelty in the Women and Child Welfare Ministry. Sugandha More, a helper, faced severe punishment after a dispute with Kalyani More, escalating into a distressing incident at Kakati Police Station.

    A distressing incident has unfolded in Karnataka's Belagavi district where an Anganwadi teacher's nose was cut off, raising concerns about inhuman acts in the field of Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

    The incident, which occurred in Basurte village, involved the severe punishment of Sugandha More, a 50-year-old helper at the Anganwadi, following a misunderstanding involving children picking flowers in the vicinity.

    Reports indicate that the altercation escalated when Kalyani More, the house owner, allegedly verbally assaulted and insulted Sugandha More, leading to a disastrous incident at the Kakati Police Station.

