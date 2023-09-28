Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29

Pro-Kannada organizations and farmers in Karnataka have called for a state-wide bandh on September 29, protesting the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh may disrupt train traffic on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route, potentially affecting commuters between the two cities.

The Karnataka bandh announced by various pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka on September 29, might conduct disruptions to the Mysuru railway route. The Karnataka bandh called for Friday is in protest of the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu. Farmers plan to block trains on the Mysore route, potentially affecting travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Farmers intend to disrupt train traffic on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route, causing potential delays for trains travelling between the two cities. The Karnataka State Farmers Union is supporting the Karnataka bandh, which aims to halt the flow of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and protect Karnataka's farmers.



Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

In addition to blocking the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, farmers plan to obstruct the railway line. The Karnataka State Farmers Association has called for support of the bandh, which will impact Mysuru commuters.



Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

Pro-Kannada organizations have also extended their full support to the Karnataka bandh, announcing a voluntary shutdown from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Over 21 organizations in Tumkur have backed the bandh.

A Bengaluru bandh was called on September 26 due to the issue of Cauvery water release. On the same day, the Cauvery water management committee convened a meeting and declared that Karnataka must release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu daily. This decision has sparked anger among Kannada activists, farmer unions, and various organizations, leading to the Karnataka bandh being called.