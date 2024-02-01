Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, will another Congress leader rejoin BJP?

Former Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar rejoins BJP, sparking talks about ex-Deputy CM Lakshmana Savadi's potential entry. BJP leaders express optimism, emphasizing collective efforts to strengthen the party in the Belgaum district. Ongoing endeavors to bring back leaders who left the party are confirmed by the state president.

Karnataka former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift in his political allegiance. There are also discussions surrounding the possible entry of former Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi into the BJP fold, with expectations that his inclusion could bring added strength to the party.

Former Member of Parliament Ramesh Katti expressed his approval of Shettar's return to the BJP, stating that Shettar had only been physically associated with the Congress for eight months, with his true allegiance lying with the BJP. Katti commended the decision, congratulating the national and state presidents of the party for the move.



Addressing the ongoing discussions about Lakshman Savadi's potential entry into the BJP, Katti emphasized that individuals don't join a political party solely for status. He questioned the benefits Savadi sought when he joined the Congress and asserted that decisions about roles and responsibilities are typically made by party leaders at the state and national levels. Katti anticipated that Savadi, if he joins the BJP, would be welcomed respectfully, following consultations with party leaders.



Member of Parliament Annasaheb Jolle underscored the collective responsibility to bring Savadi into the BJP. Jolle, along with leaders Eranna Kadadi, Mahantesh Dodda Gowda, and Ramesh Katti, expressed their hope that Savadi would agree to the transition. Stressing the need for discussions with central leaders, Jolle highlighted the positive impact Savadi's inclusion could have on the party and the Belgaum district.

In the context of leaders who have left the party, Jolle mentioned ongoing efforts to invite them back, including extended invitations to individuals within the party's network. The state president has affirmed that everyone is actively working towards this goal.