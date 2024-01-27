Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    There is call from BJP to rejoin party: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, with 25 years in politics, faces BJP's efforts to bring him back for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Savadi, addressing media, rejects BJP's advances, recalling his and Jagadish Shettar's shift to Congress. Despite BJP's "Operation Comeback," Savadi remains loyal to Congress, citing trust from leaders like Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. He rejects succumbing to BJP pressure and emphasizes commitment to his current party.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    The seasoned Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, who has dedicated 25 years of his political career to the BJP, is facing an enticing call from his former party. The BJP, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, considers Savadi indispensable and is making efforts to bring him back into its fold.

    Addressing the media in town on Friday, MLA Lakshman Savadi made it clear that despite the BJP's overtures, there is no question of him abandoning the Congress party. Savadi reminisced about the time he and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar left the BJP to join the Congress, a move that had a significant impact on the outcomes of the last assembly elections. Shettar eventually returned to the BJP, emphasizing that it was a personal decision.

    Setback for Congress as former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar makes Ghar Wapsi to BJP

    "I will not comment on them," Savadi remarked, steering clear of Shettar's choices. However, he acknowledged that BJP leaders have initiated a renewed effort, dubbed "Operation Comeback," to bolster their party's presence and recover from the losses suffered in the previous elections.

    BJP has no moral right to talk about corruption: Karnataka Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar

    Savadi revealed that he has been approached by some BJP leaders, whose names he chose not to disclose. Despite the overtures and the political manoeuvring at play, Savadi remains steadfast in his allegiance to the Congress party. He stressed that Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, have placed their trust in him, and he has no intentions of betraying that trust.

    "The BJP lost a lot in the last assembly elections after I and Shettar left the BJP and joined the Congress party," Savadi remarked, acknowledging the impact of their decision on the political landscape. However, he firmly asserted that he will not succumb to any pressure from the BJP and will stay committed to the Congress party.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
