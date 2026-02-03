In two separate incidents, dozens of children fell ill after eating midday meals. 48 children in Bidar, Karnataka, were hospitalised with vomiting, while 22 students in Sangareddy, Telangana, were treated for stomach pain. Contamination is suspected.

At least 48 children fell ill after consuming the midday meal at a government higher primary school in Jamalapur village of Bidar district in Karnataka on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Aurad taluk when students began complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after eating the midday meal. Teachers and villagers rushed to help and shifted the affected children to the Aurad taluk hospital, where they underwent treatment. Preliminary information suggests that contamination or a defect in the cooked midday meal may have caused the illness. Further details on the matter are awaited.

22 Students Hospitalised in Telangana

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Telangana, around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meals at a primary school in Sangareddy district, officials said. According to a police official on January 30, the students had eaten sambar and rice in the afternoon and soon began experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain and discomfort. The students were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for medical attention.

Later, the official stated that all 22 students are in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital." Around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming sambar and rice this afternoon. They experienced symptoms like stomach pain and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. All are stable, and we're expecting they'll be discharged by tonight. We haven't received any complaints from parents," a Narayanked police official said. (ANI)