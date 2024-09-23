Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karma or retribution? Chhattisgarh man dies of snakebite, locals burn snake alive on funeral pyre

    After an autopsy, his body was returned to the family for cremation. In a controversial act, villagers caught the snake, placed it in a covered basket, and tied it to a stick to transport it to the crematorium alongside Rathiya's funeral procession. Disturbing footage of this incident circulated on social media, showing individuals dragging the snake to the site.

    A 22-year-old man tragically lost his life after being bitten by a venomous snake in Korba district, Chhattisgarh. Following the incident, local residents took the unusual step of burning the snake alive on his funeral pyre, fearing it might harm others. The victim, identified as Digeshwar Rathiya, was bitten by a common krait while preparing his bed at home in Baigamar village on Saturday night.

    He alerted his family, who swiftly rushed him to a government hospital in Korba. Despite medical efforts, Rathiya succumbed to the venom on Sunday morning.

    Villagers explained that their decision to burn the snake was driven by fear that it could attack someone else in the community. Korba's Sub-Divisional Officer, Ashish Khelwar, said  that no legal action would be taken against the villagers for killing the snake. However, he stressed the need for public education regarding snakes and snakebite management, noting that these reptiles play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

