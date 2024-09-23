Noida mall shooting: Drunken brawl leads to gunfire; three arrested

Manish Mishra, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida, confirmed the arrests and the recovery of the firearm used in the shooting. "Three individuals have been apprehended, and the weapon has been recovered by the police. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 39 police station," Mishra said.

Three men were arrested following a shooting incident in the parking lot of the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida on Sunday night. The altercation reportedly began at a pub inside the mall, escalating into a confrontation that spilled over into the parking area, where gunfire erupted.

This incident has raised alarms about rising violence in Noida's nightlife, particularly at popular eateries and bars. Recent reports highlight a series of violent encounters at resto-bars, leading to increased concerns over public safety among residents. Just last month, an accidental firing involving two police constables occurred at the same mall, underscoring ongoing security issues in the area.

In early September, another violent altercation broke out at the F Bar & Lounge within Gardens Galleria, with reports indicating that two groups were involved in a physical confrontation. The motives behind these repeated incidents remain unclear, but they have sparked discussions about the need for stricter security measures at such venues.

