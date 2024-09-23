Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Belagavi: Tensions erupt as pro-Hindu slogans raised during Eid Milad procession, Muslims chant ‘Allahu Akbar'

    Tensions flared in Belagavi during an Eid Milad procession as pro-Hindu slogans met counter-chants from Muslim youth. In Bengaluru's Vijayanagar, clashes erupted over DJ restrictions for Ganeshotsava, with protestors demanding permission while police cited noise complaints, leading to heightened confrontations.

    Belagavi Pro Hindu slogans raised during Eid Milad procession Muslim youth chant Allahu Akbar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Belagavi witnessed heightened tensions during an Eid Milad procession when pro-Hindu slogans echoed through the streets. As advocates led by Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji of Kudalsangama marched along College Road to garland the statue of Channamma, the atmosphere turned electric.

    The procession featured a display of Tipu Sultan’s photo, prompting lawyers to shout "Hara Hara Mahadeva." In response, a group of Muslim youth in the Eid procession countered with chants of "Allahu Akbar." This exchange created a moment of tension among the gathered crowds.

    Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu groups clash with police over DJ restriction at Ganeshotsava

    Fortunately, the police were present to de-escalate the situation, pacifying the Muslim youth and ensuring the procession continued smoothly. 

    Clash erupts between devotees and police for DJ restrictions during Ganeshotsava in Bengaluru's Vijayanagara

    Bengaluru's Vijayanagar area turned tense as a clash broke out between Lord Ganesha devotees and the police regarding the use of a DJ during Ganeshotsava celebrations. The confrontation unfolded on Sunday night, with pro-Hindu activists expressing their frustration over the denial of permission for a DJ, leading to a heated protest in Vijayanagar and Chamarajpet.

    The conflict arose when police officials refused to allow a DJ for the Ganesha Visarjan ceremony in Hampi Nagar. This decision prompted hundreds of pro-Hindu activists to stage a sit-in protest on the roadway, demanding that the authorities reconsider their stance. Among the demonstrators was Pramod Muthalik, leader of the Sri Rama Sena, who vocally opposed the police’s ruling.

    Karnataka: Pro-Palestine slogans raised during Eid Milad celebrations in Chitradurga, Kolar; case filed

    Muthalik questioned the inconsistency in the enforcement of noise regulations, pointing out that while DJs were restricted, other noise disturbances, such as the early morning Azan, went unchecked. "Has anyone ever complained about the DJ's noise? You ignore the Azan in the morning and the Supreme Court’s orders, yet you stop the DJ here," he remarked, highlighting his frustrations.

    In response, the police defended their position, stating that the DJ’s noise levels were disruptive to local residents, including vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly. Despite Muthalik’s attempts to negotiate, the police remained firm, further escalating the already charged atmosphere in the area.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Four children injured in Anganwadi after roof collapse in Koppal

    Karnataka: Four children injured in Anganwadi after roof collapse in Koppal

    MP Yaduveer Wadiyar urges localites tourists not to feed pigeons outside Mysurur palace due to damage from feces

    'Stop feeding Pigeons outside Mysuru palace', urges MP Yaduveer Wadiyar to tourists and locals

    North Indian Sugandh Sharma says I love Bengaluru after Kannadigas comment leave Bengaluru vkp

    'I love Bengaluru': Woman who asked North Indians to leave city does U-turn after sparking row (WATCH)

    Bengaluru murder suspect slit Mahalakshmi head into three pieces planned to move body in suitcase vkp

    Bengaluru murder: Mahalakshmi's head cut into three; Police suspect accused planned to move body in suitcase

    Bengaluru Pro Hindu groups clash with police over DJ restriction at Ganeshotsava vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu groups clash with police over DJ restriction at Ganeshotsava

    Recent Stories

    Vettaiyan audio launch: Manju Warrier, Rajinikanth groove to 'Manasilaayo'; see viral video HERE dmn

    Vettaiyan audio launch: Manju Warrier, Rajinikanth groove to 'Manasilaayo'; see viral video HERE

    Shehnaaz Gill shares steamy photos; See her pics from latest photoshoot RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill shares steamy photos; See her pics from latest photoshoot

    Our evergreen...', Kajol wishes mother Tanuja on her 81st birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our evergreen...', Kajol wishes mother Tanuja on her 81st birthday [PHOTOS]

    PM Modi Gifts Silver Train to Joe Biden and Pashmina Shawl to Jill Biden: Celebrating Indian Craftsmanship anr

    PM Modi gifts silver train to US President Joe Biden, Pashmina to Jill Biden

    Ranbir Kapoor holidays with Alia Bhatt in Paris; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTO] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor holidays with Alia Bhatt in Paris; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTO]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon