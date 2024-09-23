Belagavi: Tensions erupt as pro-Hindu slogans raised during Eid Milad procession, Muslims chant ‘Allahu Akbar'

Tensions flared in Belagavi during an Eid Milad procession as pro-Hindu slogans met counter-chants from Muslim youth. In Bengaluru's Vijayanagar, clashes erupted over DJ restrictions for Ganeshotsava, with protestors demanding permission while police cited noise complaints, leading to heightened confrontations.

Belagavi witnessed heightened tensions during an Eid Milad procession when pro-Hindu slogans echoed through the streets. As advocates led by Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji of Kudalsangama marched along College Road to garland the statue of Channamma, the atmosphere turned electric.

The procession featured a display of Tipu Sultan’s photo, prompting lawyers to shout "Hara Hara Mahadeva." In response, a group of Muslim youth in the Eid procession countered with chants of "Allahu Akbar." This exchange created a moment of tension among the gathered crowds.



Fortunately, the police were present to de-escalate the situation, pacifying the Muslim youth and ensuring the procession continued smoothly.

Bengaluru's Vijayanagar area turned tense as a clash broke out between Lord Ganesha devotees and the police regarding the use of a DJ during Ganeshotsava celebrations. The confrontation unfolded on Sunday night, with pro-Hindu activists expressing their frustration over the denial of permission for a DJ, leading to a heated protest in Vijayanagar and Chamarajpet.

The conflict arose when police officials refused to allow a DJ for the Ganesha Visarjan ceremony in Hampi Nagar. This decision prompted hundreds of pro-Hindu activists to stage a sit-in protest on the roadway, demanding that the authorities reconsider their stance. Among the demonstrators was Pramod Muthalik, leader of the Sri Rama Sena, who vocally opposed the police’s ruling.



Muthalik questioned the inconsistency in the enforcement of noise regulations, pointing out that while DJs were restricted, other noise disturbances, such as the early morning Azan, went unchecked. "Has anyone ever complained about the DJ's noise? You ignore the Azan in the morning and the Supreme Court’s orders, yet you stop the DJ here," he remarked, highlighting his frustrations.

In response, the police defended their position, stating that the DJ’s noise levels were disruptive to local residents, including vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly. Despite Muthalik’s attempts to negotiate, the police remained firm, further escalating the already charged atmosphere in the area.

