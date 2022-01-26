  • Facebook
    'Ironic Congress doesn't need his services...': Kapil Sibal on Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma award

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
    Senior Congress politician Kapil Sibal slammed his party on Wednesday after Ghulam Nabi Azad was awarded the Padma Bhushan, saying it is ironic that the Congress does not require his services while the country recognises his achievements to public life. Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs. He was a member of the group of 23 (G-23), which has been critical of the party leadership and has advocated an organisational reform.

    Kapil Sibal, another member of the G-23, tweeted, "Padam Bhushan was bestowed upon Ghulam Nabi Azad. Best wishes, Bhaijan." "It's ironic that Congress doesn't require his services while the country recognises his contributions to public life," he remarked.

    Shashi Tharoor, another G-23 leader, also congratulated Ghulam Nabi Azad. "Congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on receiving the Padma Bhushan. It is gratifying to be recognised for one's public work even by the opposing administration," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad has slammed accusations that he modified his Twitter bio after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian honour, calling it "mischievous fabrication." "Some people are spreading deceptive material to cause misunderstanding. Nothing has been changed or removed from my Twitter profile. The profile is still the same as it was before," Ghulam Nabi Azad took to Twitter on Tuesday.

