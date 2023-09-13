Kanthapuram Aboobacker praises PM Modi for G20 Summit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kozhikode: Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, the current General Secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama (the Indian Muslim Scholars Association), has applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for the exceptional performance at G20 Summit as India receives accolades from nations worldwide.

    Aboobacker emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Modi's call for conflict resolution arising from wars, considering it a beacon of hope for global peace and unity. He underlined that the G20 summit underscores India's prominence on the global stage.

    The 18th G20 Summit, hosted in Delhi under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth – One Family – One Future," addresses critical global issues such as climate change, economic progress, global warming, and inflation through constructive dialogues.

    Additionally, Aboobacker commended the Prime Minister's proposal during the G20 inaugural ceremony to address trust deficits stemming from conflicts, which holds the potential to bolster global peace efforts.

    He praised the two-day summit in Delhi, complemented by 220 supplementary meetings in 60 cities over recent months, for its flawless and systematic execution, attributing this success to the central government and its officials.

    The G20 event emphasized the promotion of the global start-up ecosystem and the adoption of alternate fuels to reduce fossil fuel dependence. Discussions revolved around alternate fuels such as Hydrogen, ethanol blending, and the faster adoption of renewable energy to ensure sustainable growth and meet energy demands. India's inclusive approach, featuring the African Union's participation, underscored a commitment to leaving no one behind. The event also showcased the use of technology to enhance transparency, accountability in governance, and the delivery of welfare to underserved areas, demonstrating democracy's vitality and universal well-being.

