Kanpur train derailment case: UP ATS arrests history sheeter Sharukh Khan; links with ISIS under scanner

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested history-sheeter Sharukh Khan in the case of derailment of Kalindi Express in Kanpur.

In a significant development, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested history-sheeter Sharukh Khan in the case of derailment of Kalindi Express in Kanpur. The history-sheeter had gone some distance away from where the incident took place. According to media reports, six suspects were released after interrogation but the main suspect has been caught.

Investigations so far have suggested that evidence of terror links has emerged into the conspiracy to overturn the train in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The probe, led by multiple investigative agencies, suggests that the accused who hatched the conspiracy to overturn the train was reportedly a 'self-radicalised' individual with possible ties to ISIS's Khorasan module.

Kalindi Express derailment attempt

On Monday, a major train accident of Kalindi Express (14117) which was traveling on the Anwarganj-Kasganj Route in Kanpur was averted after the loco pilot applied an emergency brake. An explosion occurred, but the loco pilot stopped the train in time. Railway officials and the RPF/GRP are investigating, and an FIR has been registered.

As per the reports, a deliberate attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing a gas cylinder on the route. However, the accident was averted after the pilot heard the suspicious sound of the cylinder hitting the train. He happened to immediately apply the emergency brake in between the Barrajpur and Bilhaur regions ceasing the train movement.

The Rail Authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) took cognizance of the incident and indicated that a deliberate attempt was made to cause a train derailment. Apart from the gas cylinder, the authorities also recovered glass bottles, a matchbox, and a suspicious bag from the route.

Latest Videos