The Kannur University Syndicate passed a resolution condemning the SFI for disrupting a graduation ceremony and obstructing Higher Education Minister Roji M. John, labeling the activists' actions as undemocratic and disruptive to students.

Kannur University Syndicate Passes Resolution Against SFI Protests

Kannur (Keralam) [India], November 18 (ANI): A resolution against the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was presented at the Kannur University Syndicate meeting in connection with the SFI protest against the Higher Education Minister Roji M. John. The resolution was moved by a Syndicate member of the college, Farhan Munderi.

Speaking to ANI, Munderi highlighted the reason behind the introduction of the resolution and accused some SFI leaders of disrupting a student's graduation ceremony at Maharaja's College, terming it an anti-democratic act. "Yesterday, a resolution was introduced against SFI during the Kannur University Syndicate meeting. The resolution states that this was because some SFI leaders went to Maharaja's College, disrupted a student's graduation ceremony, and stopped the Higher Education Minister, which was an anti-democratic act," said Munderi.

The resolution stated that actions disrupting the academic atmosphere and the democratic functioning of educational institutions could not be accepted. Munderi asserted that such actions disrupt the most important moment of a student's life. "When SFI engages in such actions by disrupting a programme during the most important moment of a student's life, it is never democratic. That is why the Kannur University Syndicate has moved forward with this resolution," added Munderi.

The resolution also said that preventing ministers and elected representatives from attending public programmes is against democratic norms. Syndicate member Farhan Munderi said the resolution highlighted these concerns. Earlier, chaos erupted at a graduation ceremony at Maharaja's College in Kochi on Friday when SFI activists climbed onto the dais and gheraoed Higher Education Minister Roji M. John, compelling him to cut short his address and leave the venue. The demonstration was staged against the suspension of 16 students from a university in Kalady, with protesters opposing the disciplinary action and seeking their immediate reinstatement. However, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to 10 activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were booked for allegedly obstructing an event in Ernakulam.