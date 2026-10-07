A 47-year-old woman's death during heart surgery in Kannur has sparked a negligence probe. Her family alleges doctors at Government Medical College, Pariyaram, failed to inform them of a critical emergency, leading to a police case.

The family of a 47-year-old woman who died during a heart surgery at Government Medical College, Pariyaram, has raised allegations of negligence and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. The deceased has been identified as Fathima, a native of Iritty. According to her family, doctors failed to promptly inform them about a critical emergency that reportedly occurred during the surgery.

Probe launched into allegations

Based on the complaint filed by the relatives, Pariyaram Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Hospital authorities have also ordered an internal inquiry into the incident. The heart surgery had been scheduled for Fathima on the previous day. The family alleged that the surgeon did not inform them in a timely manner when the patient's condition became critical during the procedure.

Hospital's findings and surgeon's response

A preliminary internal review conducted by the hospital reportedly found lapses in communicating the patient's condition and sharing crucial information with the relatives. Meanwhile, the surgeon has maintained that the procedure was highly complex and that every possible effort was made to save the patient's life. Officials stated that a conclusion regarding the exact cause of death and any possible medical negligence can only be reached after the post-mortem report is received and examined. The police investigation is currently underway. (ANI)