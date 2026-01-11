DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the Union Govt for not funding Tamil's development. At the World Tamil Diaspora Day in Chennai, she thanked CM Stalin for the event and praised Tamils globally for preserving their language and identity.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday said that the Union Government is not providing adequate funds to develop classical languages like Tamil, even though Tamil has a rich heritage and millions of speakers across the world. She was speaking at the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations held in Chennai.

Praise for Tamil Diaspora

According to a release, Kanimozhi said the event itself was a long-standing demand of Tamils living across the globe and thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Tamil Nadu government for organising it. She extended Tamil New Year and Pongal greetings to Tamils everywhere.

Expressing happiness over the participation of Tamil associations from several countries, Kanimozhi said it was heartening to see Tamils preserving their language and identity even while living thousands of miles away from their homeland.

Folk Arts Reflect Diaspora's Pain and Progress

Referring to a Malaysian folk song about migrant workers who die far away from their parents, she said such lyrics reveal the emotional pain of the Tamil diaspora. "Folk arts capture the real lives, struggles, dreams and love of ordinary people," she said.

She recalled a folk lyric that described an aeroplane as a "cart without bulls flying in the sky", showing how traditional art forms recorded modern experiences. Folk traditions, she added, have always reflected social realities, including caste, religion, gender differences and love.

'Tamil Unites Us, Protect Traditional Arts'

Kanimozhi noted how Chennai's traditional Gaana music has now evolved into rap, becoming a powerful form of political and social expression. She praised rapper Arivu for using music to speak for the people.

Calling for the protection of traditional art forms, she said artists were ensuring their survival by teaching them to their children.

Language, Identity and Social Justice

"We must know our true identity. Caste and religion divide us, but Tamil unites us," she said, warning against misleading narratives being spread to young people through social media.

Describing Tamil as a language of both ancient heritage and social awakening, Kanimozhi reminded people that today's access to education was achieved through enormous struggle. "There was a time when education was denied to many communities. That history must be remembered," she said. While mythological stories could be taught to children, she insisted that they should also be taught about social justice leaders such as Periyar, C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, and M.K. Stalin, who fought for equality and education, according to the release.

Kanimozhi concluded by calling on Tamils across the world to strengthen their connection with the Tamil language and culture through events like the World Tamil Diaspora Day. (ANI)