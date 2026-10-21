DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the TVK government over the arrest of NTK leader Karthika, calling it an authoritarian misuse of police power. She alleged it was a political vendetta to stifle dissent while sparing allies like the BJP.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the arrest of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) woman leader Karthika, calling it an authoritarian misuse of police power targeting female opposition figures. She argued that the administration is stifling dissent by arresting critics while sparing allies. Kanimozhi claimed that the case against Karthika was related to a rail blockade protest during the by-election. She termed the arrest an act of political vendetta and questioned the police action.

'Arrest is a Complete Violation'

"There were cases registered against one by-election candidate (of NTK), Karthika, for rail roko and protesting while contesting for by-polls. Yesterday, she was arrested early in the morning. They did not even give her time to change her clothes. This government has been using the police against women leaders of the Opposition parties. They have been arresting anyone who talks against them," she said.

"This arrest is a complete violation, done out of sheer malice. What kind of situation allows someone to be arrested at 5 AM for a case filed during the by-election, without even letting the woman—Karthika—change her clothes? Her husband was there too,” she added.

Alleges Selective Action Against Opposition

The DMK MP alleged that women from opposition parties were being targeted through social media posts and police action, while complaints against those making derogatory remarks about women were not acted upon. “These people keep posting defamatory things about women on social media. We’ve complained many times, but no action has been taken," she alleged.

In a pointed critique, Kanimozhi challenged the ruling party's courage, questioning why similar aggressive tactics are never deployed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. She alleged a tacit working relationship between the ruling party and the BJP, while also claiming that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders manage to evade similar state scrutiny. "I want to ask this government: Do you have the guts to do the same to the BJP leaders? You will not arrest BJP leaders because you are working with the BJP. TVK leaders get away scot-free, but they are using govt powers against the Opposition parties," she said.

Links Arrest to Divert Attention from Drug Case

Kanimozhi also questioned the government’s response to alleged drug-related cases, referring to DRI's Tiruchy zone, where two persons, including N Boopalan (42), an advocate and TVK Nagapattinam district executive committee member, were seized with 100 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam on Friday (October 17). Kanimozhi alleged that the issue was being raised after a delay to divert attention from drug seizures and alleged wrongdoing involving ruling party members. “Yes, it’s been ten days, and the reason they’re protesting and condemning it is that, under their rule, around 100 kg of drugs were seized right from the homes of their own party executives. Many people from their own party are involved in this. To divert attention from this, they are trying to cover up their own continuous criminal activities,” she alleged.

Slams Government on Rising Crime, Women's Safety

Kanimozhi also raised concerns over crimes against women and children, missing-person cases and the functioning of the police department, which she said was under the Chief Minister’s direct supervision. “Violence against women and children has only been increasing since they came to power. In a way, the posts made by people in their party on social media against women are fueling this violence even more. At the same time, ever since this government came to power, we see crimes happening every single day.”

She alleged that the government was not taking adequate steps to curb crime and criticised the Chief Minister’s response to questions in the Assembly. “Even though the police department is under the Chief Minister’s direct supervision and he keeps a close eye on it, there are no steps being taken to reduce or stop these crimes. If this is brought up in the assembly, he just says a few punchy lines, ignores the other questions, talks about something else entirely, and then leaves. Is this democracy?” she said.

Questioning the government’s claims of being committed to women’s welfare, Kanimozhi said the administration should focus on its responsibilities rather than portraying the Chief Minister as a protector of women. “No man needs to come along and act as a woman’s protector. You don’t need to be a brother, or anything else. Just doing your duty is enough. It’s time to stop fooling women by saying things like, ‘I’m her brother,’ or ‘I’ll give her a dowry.’ Just do your job. Improve your administrative skills so the police can actually do theirs. That’s enough.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)