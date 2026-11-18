DMK MP Kanimozhi has urged Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to address allegations against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh for allegedly sending obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector, as the NCW launches an inquiry into the controversy.

Kanimozhi Demands Tamil Nadu CM Response On TVK MLA Harassment Claims

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's response to allegations against TVK MLA Arul Vignesh of sending an obscene message to the Kallakurichi District Collector. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Kanimozhi said that the alleged incident raises questions over the safety of women in the state. She said, "When a Collector who is meant to protect other women lacks protection herself, it raises serious questions about the safety of all women in Tamil Nadu. With the National Commission for Women (NCW) taking cognisance and People's Watch seeking a free and fair probe, the Chief Minister must take responsibility and respond. The very ministers who earlier called and apologised are now denying it."

Earlier on Sunday, NCW took suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW, in an X post, also said that a media report mentioned allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the TVK MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector’s residence in an inebriated condition. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu DGP, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days. However, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had termed the allegations as a false social media post shared by Kanimozhi. Speaking to reporters on November 12, Nirmal Kumar said, "I would like to condemn madam Kanimozhi; being a woman, she has published something mentioning that she picked it up from social media, and she has posted something that she has seen on social media. So, whether it is okay tomorrow if someone else tweets about Kanimozhi picking up a message from social media and whether she'll be okay with that. It is not correct. So she has all rights to talk to everyone... but she cannot see social media and tweet something which is not relevant to her. So we condemn this." Arul Vignesh has also denied the allegations of sending an inappropriate WhatsApp message to the District Collector, dismissing them as rumours and accusing her of engaging him in “dirty politics”. (ANI)