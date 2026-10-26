DMK MP Kanimozhi has accused the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order, citing a sharp increase in sexual crimes against women and children across Tamil Nadu, alleging the administration provides political shielding for wrongdoers.

Kanimozhi Slams TVK Administration Over State Safety

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M P Kanimozhi on Monday launched a sharp counterattack against criticism from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) IT Wing, alleging that the ruling administration's tenure has plunged the entire state into a tense period. Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kanimozhi accused the administration of overseeing a steep rise in offenses against vulnerable groups over the past five months and highlighted statistics regarding public safety.

She said, “Since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) came to power, sexual offences against women have increased over the past five months to an unprecedented level in Tamil Nadu’s history. Crimes against children, including missing children, child murders and sexual violence against children, are on the rise. More than 10 children have gone missing in a single month.”

Allegations of Rising Crime and Lack of Transparency

Citing specific instances of violence and unaddressed disappearances, the DMK Deputy General Secretary criticised authorities for a lack of transparency and action. She said, “A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by TVK functionaries in Thalankuppam, Ennore, Chennai. The incident was not allowed to come to light. A child went missing in Gingee and has still not been found. Even now, there is no clarity about the child’s whereabouts or condition. No one knows what is happening in Gingee.”

Continuing her critique, Kanimozhi alleged that ruling party affiliates operate with complete impunity due to perceived political shielding. “A one-year-old child went missing in Ranipet, and there is no information about what happened to the child. TVK functionaries continue to commit wrongdoings with the arrogance that the TVK government will protect them, regardless of whom their crimes are committed against,” Kanimozhi said.

Contrasting Governance Standards

Contrasting current law and order conditions with pre-election rhetoric, Kanimozhi said, “It is evident that no effective steps are being taken to rescue victims or ensure their safety. Before coming to power, Vijay repeatedly claimed that law and order had deteriorated and said everything would be set right once he assumed office.”

DMK Deputy General Secretary invoked earlier criticisms leveled against past administrations to question the current government's governance standards. “At that time, Vijay asked whether Tamil Nadu was a country or a forest. Now, DMK president M.K. Stalin is asking the same question. They speak of the traditional gifts given by a maternal uncle, but no one even knows where the maternal uncle is. The government must protect the people and the general public. If you have a conscience, do your duty,” DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi said.

Meanwhile, the TVK IT Wing has criticised the DMK, claiming that the DMK would soon face ‘tense moments’. Hitting back at the criticism, Kanimozhi said, "The DMK is not the one facing tense moments; it is the entire state of Tamil Nadu that is going through a tense period." (ANI)

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