    Kanchanjunga Express accident: Death toll in tragic train collision near New Jalpaiguri rises to 15 (WATCH)

    The collision, which took place shortly after the Kanchanjunga Express departed from New Jalpaiguri Station en route to Sealdah, led to significant casualties and disruptions in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    The death toll in the tragic train collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal has risen to 15, with 60 others injured, officials confirmed on Monday (June 17).

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and said, "Shocked to learn about the tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, reports indicate that the Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on a war-footing has been initiated."

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

    As many as three rear compartments of the train derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train, railway officials said.

    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also reacted to the incident on social media, tweeting, "Unfortunate accident in the NFR zone. Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and said, "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well."

    The collision, which took place shortly after the Kanchanjunga Express departed from New Jalpaiguri Station en route to Sealdah, led to significant casualties and disruptions in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

    Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in New Jalpaiguri, 5 dead; visuals surface (WATCH)

    Emergency services, including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, medical teams, and disaster response units, were immediately deployed to the scene. The coordinated efforts of the Railways, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are focused on ensuring the swift rescue and medical treatment of the injured passengers.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
