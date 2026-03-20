MNM chief Kamal Haasan confirms ongoing seat-sharing talks with DMK for Tamil Nadu polls. He stressed that staying in the DMK-led alliance is crucial for the country, even if it means accepting a lesser number of seats for his party.

Kamal Haasan on DMK Alliance Talks

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said he is continuing talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on seat-sharing for the assembly elections. He added that while the number of seats given to allies may be less, staying in the DMK-led alliance is important for the country.

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Speaking to the reporters, Haasan said, "I have come for that only, it's still going on. I will update you all on it."

When asked about DMK giving a lesser number of seats to allies, he said, "I have already said this in Madurai. I feel this is my duty, that it's not important what I get. But this (DMK-led alliance) is much needed for the country. That's the same reason we are continuing in DMK Alliance."

Haasan reached a hotel in Chennai's Anna Nagar for the consultative meeting regarding the Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

Key Political Contenders

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will look to turn the polls into a triangular contest.

Puducherry Assembly Election

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.