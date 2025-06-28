A 13-year-old girl died in a bomb explosion during a victory procession organised by Trinamool Congress in Kaliganj police station area after the party swept Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

Nadia: The West Bengal police have arrested another key accused in the Kaliganj bomb blast case in the Molandi area of Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station limits. The blast, which resulted in the tragic death of a minor girl, has now led to the arrest of a total of 9 individuals connected to the case. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Gaowal SK.



"In a late-night development, Gaowal SK, one of the key accused in the Kaliganj bomb blast case, was arrested by the Police. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has reached nine, out of the 24 individuals named in the FIR," the West Bengal police said in an official statement. Earlier, on June 24, Krishnanagar police arrested four individuals in connection with the incident. The arrested accused were Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk, and Anwar Sk.



"In an incident of explosion at Molandi, Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station area, which led to the death of a minor girl, 4 prime accused persons were arrested yesterday- Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk and Anwar Sk. Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25 dt 23.06.25 u/s 191(2)/191(3)/190/118(2)/109/305/103 BNS & 3/4 ES Act is registered. Investigation and legal proceedings are underway," the police said in a post on X.



On June 25, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya made serious allegations regarding the blast, termed it as a "well-thought-out attack" rather than a mere bomb blast, further claiming that the family targeted in the incident was not a voter or supporter of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



"It was not a bomb explosion. It was a well-thought-out attack. The family on which the bomb was dropped is not a Trinamool Congress voter or a supporter. They were identified, then the bomb was thrown at them...The father of the deceased child is saying that he is giving 24 hours' time and if there is no solution, then he will demand a CBI inquiry," BJP MP said.



A 13-year-old girl died in a bomb explosion during a victory procession organised by Trinamool Congress in Kaliganj police station area after the party swept Kaliganj Assembly bypoll. In a post on X, West Bengal police confirmed that the 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from the explosion.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and directed police to "take strong and decisive legal action" against the culprits.