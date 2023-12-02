Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kalamassery blast: 78-year-old man succumbs to injuries taking the death toll to 7

    Kalamassery blast: A 78-year-old man identified as K V John is the latest victim in the Kalamassery blast during the prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in October. The death toll in the blast has now climbed to 7. 

    Kalamassery blast: 78-year-old man succumbs to injuries taking the death toll to 7 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kalamassery blast at the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting that sent shockwaves across the state has claimed the lives of seven people. A 78-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi succumbed to the burn injuries on Saturday (Dec 2). The deceased is K V John, a native of Thodupuzha's Vandamattom. His wife Lily John was also injured in the blast and is undergoing treatment.

    Earlier, six people lost their lives while undergoing treatment namely Praveen Pradeep (24), his mother Reena Jose  (Sali-45) and younger sister Libna (12), Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor, and Kumari (52) a native of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy (61). 

    The blast took place on October 29 at the Kalamassery Zamra Convention Centre during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses. The accused, Dominic Martin, was remanded. Four remotes used in the blast were found during the evidence examination at the Kodakara police station. Martin reiterated to the police and the court that he was the only one behind the blast.

    Jehovah's Witnesses have temporarily stopped their prayer meetings in the wake of the blast. The community of believers has announced that the Kingdom Hall prayer meetings in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have been temporarily stopped. Believers in the 'Jehovah's Witnesses India' component have been instructed to hold prayer meetings online till further notice.
     

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
