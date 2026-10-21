Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has instructed the RSS to obtain formal permission for its route marches ('Path Sanchalan'), asserting that simply informing the police is not sufficient and that all organisations must follow the same procedure.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to seek formal permission from the authorities to conduct its Path Sanchalan (route march) in the state, asserting that the organisation must follow the same rules and procedures applicable to everyone.

'Don't Just Inform, Seek Permission'

Speaking to the media, Kharge said merely informing the police about a proposed route march was not sufficient and that formal permission is necessary. "In many places, they are saying that they are going to conduct a patha sanchalana (route march) and are submitting information to the police. They should not merely provide information. They should please seek permission so that the necessary arrangements can be made," Kharge said.

He further said the police department could not be expected to make arrangements solely on the basis of information provided by the RSS, "The police department is not at the beck and call of the RSS. They cannot simply inform us, saying, 'We have given you the information. You make the necessary arrangements. We will come and leave.' Many people conduct events in different places. If you seek permission and the request is found appropriate, we will grant permission. We are not going to deny it," he said.

'RSS Not Above The Law'

Emphasising that the RSS was not exempt from the law, Kharge said the organisation should respect the police department and the government. "The same rules apply to everyone, including the RSS. The RSS is not above the law or the Constitution. If there are any problems with the route march they have proposed, the local authorities can discuss and resolve them. But please learn to respect the police department and the government," he added.

"They should seek permission. Have they written 'permission' in it? They submitted it for information, saying, 'We are conducting the event this way. Please take appropriate action.' Do they think the police personnel work for them? We are the government. There is a procedure for everyone, including me. Follow the procedure," he added.

Earlier, in a post on X, Kharge had urged RSS members to submit an application through the prescribed procedure and await formal approval from the competent authorities.

"My dearest Swayamsevaks of the RSS, hope the Dasara festivities are in full swing! Not to be a wet blanket, but a gentle reminder, merely “informing” or telling the Home Department to “cooperate” or “make necessary arrangements” is not the same as obtaining permission. Please submit your application in accordance with the prescribed procedure applicable to all organisations and await formal approval from the competent authorities.

My dearest Swayamsevaks of the RSS, Hope the Dasara festivities are in full swing! Not to be a wet blanket, but a gentle reminder, merely “informing” or telling the Home Department to “cooperate” or “make necessary arrangements” is not the same as obtaining permission. Please submit your application in accordance with the prescribed procedure applicable to all organizations and await formal approval from the competent authorities.

I am sure you have read your own Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Annual Report 2025–26, which states that the RSS conducted 562 route marches across Karnataka, involving 2,21,963 uniformed participants. Now, when lakhs of you intend to march through Karnataka’s streets on single day at the same time, the Police Department has considerable preparations to make: deployment of personnel, transportation, food, traffic management, security arrangements and other logistics. All of this requires planning, manpower and public resources. So, please fill out the prescribed application form, provide the necessary details and await formal permission. Happy Dasara! — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 20, 2026

He further said organising such marches requires advance planning and logistical arrangements by the police.

"I am sure you have read your own Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha Annual Report 2025-26, which states that the RSS conducted 562 route marches across Karnataka, involving 2,21,963 uniformed participants. Now, when lakhs of you intend to march through Karnataka’s streets on a single day at the same time, the Police Department has considerable preparations to make: deployment of personnel, transportation, food, traffic management, security arrangements and other logistics. All of this requires planning, manpower and public resources. So, please fill out the prescribed application form, provide the necessary details and await formal permission," Kharge said in the post.

(ANI)