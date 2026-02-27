Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha hailed a Delhi court's verdict discharging her in the Excise Policy case as a 'huge moral victory.' She called the case a 'political vendetta' and said the court's decision proved the case was baseless.

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Friday lauded the Delhi court's verdict as a "huge moral victory" after being discharged in the Excise Policy case on Friday, calling the case a "political vendetta".

Speaking with ANI, Kavitha said that the case has been haunting them for the past few years, and the court's verdict proved the case to be baseless and politically motivated. "The court has honourably discharged all those involved in this liquor policy case, which has been haunting us for the past 2-3 years. We have always said that this is a political vendetta. We have always said that this is a false and politically motivated case, and the court has only proven what we have been saying all along. And most interestingly, the court actually ordered an investigation against the investigating officer, as some media reports suggested," she said.

"This is a huge moral victory for all of us. The court has made a very strong comment on the South-North divide that this entire case has attempted to create in the process. God and nature bless those who want to work for the people," she added.

'A Blessing' for New Political Party

Kavitha further reiterated the plans of forming a new political party and said that this verdict is a blessing for the same. "Last month, I announced that in a few months, we would be forming a new political party. And I believe the clean chit we have received now has given us more blessings," she said.

Delhi Court Discharges All Accused

Earlier in the day, a Special Court in Delhi discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case relating to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Court Slams 'Legally Infirm' Case

In a strongly worded order, Special Judge (PC Act) Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court ruled that the prosecution's case was "legally infirm, unsustainable, and unfit to proceed any further in law". The Court observed that when the material collected by the agency was tested on the touchstone of admissibility, relevance and probative value, "the appearance of a coherent conspiracy dissolves," exposing the allegations as being founded on inadmissible material and post-facto reconstruction.

Among those discharged are former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others. (ANI)