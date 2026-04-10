Election flying squad officials conducted a routine search of BJP leader K Annamalai's helicopter upon his arrival in Ooty for an election campaign. The check was part of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Assembly elections.

Annamalai's Helicopter Searched by Poll Officials

Election flying squad officials on Friday conducted a search of a helicopter carrying BJP leader K Annamalai during his arrival in Ooty for an election campaign in the Nilgiris district. Annamalai, a BJP Working Committee member and former Tamil Nadu BJP president, had travelled from Coimbatore to Ooty by helicopter to campaign in support of BJP candidate Bhojarajan, who is contesting from the Ooty Assembly constituency.

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Upon landing, the election flying squad officials inspected the helicopter as part of routine checks being carried out during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Officials examined the aircraft shortly after Annamalai's arrival, as authorities continue to intensify surveillance across poll-bound regions to ensure compliance with election norms and prevent any violations.

Political Tensions Escalate in Tamil Nadu

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. Meanwhile, political exchanges between major parties have intensified in the run-up to the polls. Earlier in the day, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, referring to past allegations related to the 2G spectrum case. He remarked that if she continued to trust Chief Minister MK Stalin, she could face legal trouble again. He also alleged that the DMK is controlled by the Karunanidhi family.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for DMK candidates, accused rival leaders of being disconnected from the public. She said the election was crucial to safeguarding the "self-respect" of Tamil Nadu and urged voters to support DMK candidates.

Probe into Alleged Drug Trafficking and Poll Funding

In a related development earlier this week, election flying squads, along with Income Tax authorities, conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK functionary accused in an alleged international drug trafficking case. Officials are probing allegations that funds may have been stockpiled for distribution to voters.