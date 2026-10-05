Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He succeeds Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who has been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court. The appointment was made by the President.

Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court following the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as a judge of the Supreme Court. The appointment has been made by the President of India under Article 223 of the Constitution.

According to the notification, Justice Sambre, currently a judge of the Delhi High Court, will perform the duties of the Chief Justice from the date Justice Upadhyaya relinquishes charge of the office following his elevation to the Supreme Court. Justice Upadhyaya is scheduled to take oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice Sambre's Career and Background

Justice Sambre, who assumed charge as a judge of the Delhi High Court on July 21, 2025, has had a long judicial and legal career. Born on December 19, 1967, in Nagpur, Justice Sambre completed his schooling at Somalwar High School, Nagpur. He obtained a B.Com degree from Shivaji Science College and completed his LL.B. from the University College of Law, Nagpur, in 1992. He enrolled as an advocate on August 25, 1992, and practised in civil, writ and criminal matters before all three benches of the Bombay High Court Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur.

Justice Sambre also served as Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, Nagpur, from 2004 to 2007. He was appointed Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor from September 1, 2007. During his legal practice, he also served as standing counsel for several corporate houses and statutory bodies, including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and BHEL. He represented various municipal councils and also appeared for entities such as Tata Sons and Godrej.

He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on January 6, 2014, and was appointed a Permanent Judge on March 2, 2016. During his tenure on the Bombay High Court, Justice Sambre was entrusted with several administrative responsibilities. He served as Chairman of the Bombay High Court Legal Services Sub-Committee at the Nagpur Bench and was a member of the Governing Council of the State Judicial Academy. He also served as Chairman of the Executive Council of Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur, and was an active member of the Judicial Officers’ Welfare Committee.

Transition at Delhi High Court

Justice Sambre’s appointment as Acting Chief Justice comes at a significant transition for the Delhi High Court, with Justice Upadhyaya moving to the Supreme Court following the recommendation and subsequent appointment of three High Court Chief Justices to the apex court. (ANI)