Justice Gurvinder Pal Singh was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre. His appointment marks his elevation from the Delhi Higher Judicial Service to the High Court Bench.

Justice Gurvinder Pal Singh on Wednesday took oath as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court, marking his elevation from the Delhi Higher Judicial Service to the High Court Bench. He was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre at the Delhi High Court.

Justice Sambre assumed charge as Acting Chief Justice on October 6 following the elevation of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, the former Delhi High Court Chief Justice, to the Supreme Court. The Delhi High Court’s official website records Justice Sambre as Acting Chief Justice with effect from October 6, 2026.

Appointment Details

The appointment of Justice Gurvinder Pal Singh was notified by the Central government on October 5 after approval by the President. The Department of Justice said the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, appointed Singh as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court.

The appointment has been made under Article 224(1) of the Constitution and is effective from the date he assumes charge.

According to the government notification, his tenure as an Additional Judge will continue until June 25, 2028.

Judicial Career of Justice Singh

Justice Gurvinder Pal Singh has had a long judicial career in the Delhi judiciary. He joined the Delhi Judicial Service in 1992 and became a member of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2006. During his career, he served in several judicial capacities across Delhi. He served as District Judge (Commercial Court)-02, New Delhi, Principal Judge of Family Courts at Rohini and Principal District & Sessions Judge of the North-West District. In November 2025, he was posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, South District, Saket Courts.

Collegium Recommendation

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Singh’s elevation along with seven other judicial officers at its meeting held on September 10, 2026. The Centre subsequently cleared seven of the eight recommendations in September, while Singh’s appointment was not included in that notification. His appointment was notified separately on October 5.

With his appointment now taking effect, Justice Gurvinder Pal Singh has returned to judicial office at the High Court level after his superannuation from the Delhi district judiciary earlier this year.

The Delhi High Court currently has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges, and Singh’s appointment comes amid efforts to fill vacancies on the court.