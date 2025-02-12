‘Just not confident’ of HAL: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh over LCA Mk1A delayed delivery

Indian Air Force Chief ACM AP Singh has expressed dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over continuous delays in delivering the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A.

Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:48 AM IST

Bengaluru: With depleting strength of fighters squadron and delay in delivery of light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, the Indian Air Force chief ACM AP Singh has expressed unhappiness over the state-plane manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) continuous delay in the indigenously developed fighter aircraft. 

A YouTube channel has posted a video, wherein the Indian Air Force chief is seen telling the HAL officials that he is “just not confident” of the state-owned plane maker. 

As per the agreement, HAL has to deliver 16 aircraft per year but it has failed to meet the timelines. HAL has been saying that there is an engine supply issue from US defence giant GE Aerospace. 

If HAL fulfil promises, depleting fighter squadrons not a matter of worry: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh

In 2021, the Indian Air Force and the HAL inked a contract for 83 LCA Mk1A fighter jets worth Rs 48,000 crore. The first aircraft was supposed to be delivered in February 2024. All the deliveries have to be completed in 2030-31.

In the video, he can be heard saying: “I can only tell you what our requirements and our worries are.…. At the moment, I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen.”

He also said that things do not seem to be in "mission mode". 

"HAL is our own company, we all have worked there... I have also served there... I find that we are just not in mission mode... everything is ho jaayega."

"I was promised that when I come here in February, we will have 11 Mk1As ready minus the engine. And not a single is ready yet... mazaa nai aa raha hai yaar.”

Before this, on numerous occasions, ACM AP Singh expressed his concern about it. 

On Tuesday, HAL CMD DK Sunil assured that all 83 LCA Mk1A will be delivered in the next 3-3.5 years. He also said that GE Aerospace will be delivering 12 GE 404 engines to the HAL this calendar year. 

In 2010, the IAF and the HAL had inked a deal for 40 LCA Mk1 fighter aircraft. Still, 4 more are left to be delivered.

Aero India 2025: Russia offers technology for India’s AMCA project, indigenized production of Su-57E

