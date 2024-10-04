Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If HAL fulfil promises, depleting fighter squadrons not a matter of worry: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh

    Talking about the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), the IAF chief said: “We all need to learn our lessons what happened in Mk1, what all has caused the delays and make sure that those things are ironed out.”

    If the state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) fulfil its promise of delivering 24 aircraft per year, the fast depleting squadrons of fighters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) would not be a matter of worry, IAF chief ACM AP Singh said on Friday. 

    Speaking at the annual press conference ahead of 92nd IAF Day, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said: “It is a known fact that the Tejas has got delayed; there is no doubt in it. And there is also a promise that production line will be increased to 24 aircraft per year.  If the promise is kept, I think the delays can be caught up.”

    Stating that the number of the squadrons should not decline to 30, ACM AP Singh said: “The first aim is not to let our aircraft strength go down as we are reaching obsolescence of certain aircraft. The aircraft should be inducted parallel so that the number of squadrons remains not below 30. So, the HAL has to keep the promise, which they have made that they will produce 24 aircraft per year.”

    “They have got third production line in place in Nasik which is yet to churn out an aircraft.”

    Talking about the Tejas Mk2 and AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), the IAF chief said: “We all need to learn our lessons what happened in Mk1, what all has caused the delays and make sure that those things are ironed out.”

    Speaking about the limitations of the state-owned plane maker, ACM Singh suggested to chip-in private sector in building the fighter aircraft. 

    He said: “We need to look at private players. Unless you have private industry coming in and chipping in, I don’t think we can continue relying on one agency. So, HAL will also have its own limitations in terms what it can do, within a time frame.” 

    “So looking at the number Mk1, expected Mk2 and AMCA, we need to have private industry chipping in and coming in a big way.”

    On Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), he said “It is needed as of yesterday.”

    “A RFI (request for information) has been issued and we have got responses from everybody. We have made our requirements very clear to everybody. We are waiting for the decision that what route to be followed. There is a requirement that we have made it clear that it should be Make in India. The aircraft has to be made in India. So because of that the people who have to respond, have to find partners in India and make it happens.”

    ACM Singh further stated that the MK 2 is supposed to make its first flight sometime next year, December 2027 is supposed to be the end of R&D phase and it is expected to be inducted by 2028.

    So, “if these timelines are met, and MRFA deal is signed parallely, I think we are okay. We are not too badly off. But if these timelines are pushed, then we need to look out.”

    Once they are inducted, the IAF would have 40 LCA, over 180 LCA Mark-1A and at least 120 LCA Mark-2 planes. 

    In reply to a query on China building infrastructure in eastern Ladakh, he said: “We are catching up with the fast improving infrastructure on the Chinese side.

