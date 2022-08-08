Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Just Dial accused of selling user data for mere Rs 15000 to fake Gurugram-based call centres

    The cybercrime unit of the Haryana Police has uncovered data theft allegedly perpetrated by data provider agencies like Just Dial. They have been accused of selling information about people to fake call centre operators. Data like personal details and phone numbers were allegedly sold without verification, which led to around 150 people being cheated of lakhs of rupees by fraudsters on the pretext of insurance policy renewal.

    Just Dial accused of selling user data for mere Rs 15000 to fake call centres
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gurugram, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    In the era of digital payments, cybercrime and privacy violations have emerged as one of the biggest threats to customers. It has now emerged that even data providers have allegedly been selling people's data for a few thousand rupees. The cybercrime unit of the Haryana Police has uncovered data theft allegedly perpetrated by data provider agencies like Just Dial. They have been accused of selling information about people to fake call centre operators. 

    Data like personal details and phone numbers were allegedly sold without verification, which led to around 150 people being cheated of lakhs of rupees by fraudsters on the pretext of insurance policy renewal.

    The role of the data provider agencies came to light after the Gurugram Police nabbed two people who were running a fraudulent call centre for insurance renewals. The arrest came following a complaint lodged by a woman who claimed that some unknown caller had duped her of Rs 50,000 on the pretext of getting her insured.

    The modus operandi

    According to the police, data provider agencies have access to information like user's name, address, email, phone numbers and online interests. By fraudulently selling this information for crores, some unscrupulous data service providers have been violating people's privacy and making them vulnerable to cyber fraud.

    ACP-Crime Preet Pal Singh Sangwan reporytedly named Just Dial as one such errant data service provider that had sold user data for mere Rs 15,000. Police sources said that a notice will be sent to Just Dial in this regard.

    Even as the probe into the insurance fraud was being conducted, another fake call centre scam was busted by the Cyber Crime wing of Delhi Police last week. Eight people, including three people, were arrested in the racket which duped around 100-odd people to the tune of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of providing them with jobs.

    The probe revealed that the call centre had been operating since two years and that user data was purchased from a data provider to target individuals.

    Advisory from police

    The police has time and again been advising people to remain cautious about such fraudulent activity. Among the key things to take note of are:

    * Don't click on any link that comes to you via SMS or WhatsApp

    * Ignore SMS messages asking for KYC or call on numbers given in those SMSes.

    * Don't put money in PayTM or bank accounts given in messages that come via phone, SMS or WhatsApp.

    * Don't use the Request Money link while making purchases via OLX or any online shopping app.

    * Don't share your ATM pin and CVV number with anyone. Keep changing online banking passwords.

    * Avoid using the customer care numbers that show up on Google Search.

    * If you receive a message stating that your power connection will be cut, do not call on the number received in the SMS. Instead, visit the nearest electricity office to confirm. 

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase

    Asianet News Network-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra enters final phase

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour sales skyrocket; wholesale traders struggling to keep up with demand

    Delhi HC allows Vivo-linked entities to operate bank accounts, but... - adt

    Delhi HC allows Vivo-linked entities to operate bank accounts, but...

    Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train for argument over water bottle - adt

    Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train for argument over water bottle

    Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu - adt

    Every word is heard and never countered, says PM Modi as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to outgoing VP

    Recent Stories

    Sunil Grover to star in Tamannaah Bhatia starrer OTT crime drama by Preeti Simoes Neeti Simoes drb

    Sunil Grover to star in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer OTT crime drama by Preeti Simoes, Neeti Simoes?

    Video and photos Namrata Malla oozes hotness in bikini top does sexy dance drb

    Video and photos Namrata Malla oozes hotness in bikini top; does sexy dance

    Watch Saw a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!-tgy

    Watch: Saw a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!

    40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years snt

    40 and going strong: Sharath Kamal wins singles gold at CWG 2022 after 16 years

    UGC NET Phase 2 postponed announces UGC chairman know new exam dates other details gcw

    UGC NET Phase 2 postponed, announces chairman; know new exam dates, other details

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon