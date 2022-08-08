Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patent for potato flakes energy bar given to Allahabad University

    A 100-gram potato flakes energy bar contains 365 kilo-calories, upto 12 per cent protein and 4-5 per cent mineral content. This energy bar, which comprises a mix of dry fruits, is prepared in a drum dryer.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 9:08 PM IST

    A 'potato flakes energy bar', which can meet the immediate energy needs of growing children, athletes and patients with severe energy deficit, has been patented to the Centre of Food Technology at Allahabad University.

    The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks under the Union commerce and industry ministry granted the patent, which the Centre of Food Technology had applied for in April 2017.

    According to Professor Neelam Yadav, head of the Centre of Food Technology, a 100-gram potato flakes energy bar contains 365 kilo-calories, upto 12 per cent protein and 4-5 per cent mineral content. This energy bar, which comprises of a mix of dry fruits, is prepared in a drum dryer.

    The main ingredient of this bar is potato flakes, which are derived from the Kufri Frysona variety of potato, Yadav said, adding that this variety of potato is grown in Meerut and Saharanpur region and stored in the cold storages there.

    The Centre of Food Technology is currently in talks with several firms to share the patent for the energy bar's commercial production.

    Pinky Saini, who worked on this project, said that about 100 people were given this energy bar to eat during the trials, and the response was highly encouraging.

    Besides Saini, Rajendra Kumar from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, Vijay Kishore Gupta and Bandana from Central Potato Research Institute, Meerut, and the Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya also contributed to this project.

    With PTI Inputs

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 9:39 PM IST
