Congress' Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election by over 24,000 votes. Senior leader Sampath Kumar called for party restructuring for future elections, while CM Revanth Reddy attributed the victory to the people's faith in his government.

Senior Congress leader Sampath Kumar, on Sunday, following the party's victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, emphasised the need for strengthening party organisation and coordination ahead of future electoral challenges. Commenting on the win, Kumar said, "We got a landslide victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election...The CM, cabinet ministers, MLAs, and corporation chairmen were all involved, and with a collective spirit and efforts, we won by a huge margin. I congratulate all the leaders and workers involved in this election process, and I also request the CM Revanth Reddy and Meenakshi Garu that, in this favourable situation and environment, we need to rebuild the organisation and restructure the Congress for the upcoming elections in 2029. So, if there are any shortcomings, we should take steps to reorganise the entire system..."

Decisive Victory in Jubilee Hills

On Friday, Congress party candidate Naveen Yadav secured a decisive victory by 24,658 votes in the high-stakes Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election against BRS' Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. Naveen Yadav strengthened Congress's position in the Telangana Assembly by securing a total of 98,988 votes to BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath's 74,259 votes.

CM Revanth Reddy on the Mandate

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the entire Congress cadre for securing a clear mandate, underscoring the performance of the People's government over the past two years. Addressing a press conference, CM Ravanth Reddy noted that the Congress secured 51 per cent of the votes, significantly outpacing the ruling BRS, which received 38 per cent. In comparison, the BJP forfeited its deposit with only eight per cent of the votes in the by-election. People closely observed the two-year rule and gave this verdict in the by-elections; the CM maintained.

Stating that the state government was envisioning plans to develop Hyderabad as a global city, CM Revanth Reddy invited Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to the state secretariat to discuss pending projects and central funds for the state of Telangana.

Returning Officer, P. Sairam, made the announcement of Naveen Yadav's victory in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was also handed to him.

By-election Background

Jubilee Hills is one of the eight assembly constituencies that went to bypolls on November 11. The election results were declared today, along with the results of the Bihar Assembly election, in which the Congress is poised to suffer a major disappointment, leading in only two seats out of the 61 seats, as per the early trends. The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana. (ANI)