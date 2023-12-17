Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal accused of rape, Mumbai Police files FIR after Bombay HC order

    The First information Report (FIR) has been filed by a woman, who alleged that the incident took place in January last year at the BKC penthouse atop the company's headquarters.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sajjan Jindal, the Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, which accuses him of rape.

    The complaint, filed at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station, has been made by a 30 year old woman, and alleges that the incident occurred on January 24, 2022 at a penthouse in Jindal’s offices in BKC.

    Mumbai Police has booked Sajjan Jindal under IPC 376 (rape), IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and IPC 503 (criminal intimidation).

    The complainant has alleged Jindal's frequent sexual assaults in the FIR. According to the survivor, she was introduced to the accused by her brother at an IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in October 2021. Jindal informed her brother that he was considering purchasing real estate in Dubai.

    She further alleged that after a few meetings, the Jindal tried to make sexual advances towards her on more than one occasion, which she repeatedly refused.

    The FIR also details an incident that allegedly occurred on December 27, 2021. The woman claimed that Jindal invited her to his office at Jindal Mansion in Mumbai, where he forcefully kissed her. The woman further stated that on January 24, 2022, in the JSW office at BKC, she received a call from Jindal. 

    He then took her to the top floor of the penthouse and led her inside the bathroom, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The survivor claimed that after the above incident, Jindal stopped responding to her calls, snapped ties, blocked her number and allegedly threatened her.

    Meanwhile, spokesperson of the JSW Group said they have received a copy of the FIR and were formulating an official response. 

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
