Union Minister JP Nadda criticized Rahul Gandhi and opposition parties for allegedly intimidating constitutional bodies like the ECI and Supreme Court to serve narrow political interests during a march in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

Nadda Criticizes Opposition Tactics

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition parties of attempting to intimidate key constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court, to serve their narrow political interests. Addressing a gathering during the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Durg, Chhattisgarh, the Union Minister condemned what he called malicious attempts to discredit constitutional safeguards.

Defending Electoral Integrity

"India is the world's largest democracy. It is a matter of great pride that India’s Election Commission is widely acclaimed and highly praised globally for the way it conducts elections. Yet, some make malicious attempts to serve their own narrow interests by intimidating and threatening constitutional institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court," Nadda equated Gandhi's political behaviour to an irresponsible student unable to accept poor academic performance. He further defended the integrity of India’s electoral mechanism and drew a schoolyard analogy to mock the Congress leader’s frequent criticism of the election watchdog.

The Schoolyard Analogy

"These people remind me of a certain type of child you might have encountered in your school days: when such a child happens to pass an exam, they claim to be brilliant, but when they fail, which happens more often, they blame the teacher. This is ," he said. He said that if the Congress leader wins an election, he considers himself a genius, but if he loses, he blames the poll body.

"If he happens to win an election, he considers himself a genius; but when he loses repeatedly, he blames the Election Commission. This is the approach they have adopted," he said. The campaign is being undertaken at the direction of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will focus on raising public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter list accuracy and constitutional processes. (ANI)

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